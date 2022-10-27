Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Canutillo ISD Board Trustee Blanca Trout bitten by district police K-9
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District School Board Trustee Blanca Trout was bitten by a CISD Police Department K-9 Friday morning, the school district confirmed. Trout, who is the Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, was bitten by the K-9...
Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off
CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
Multimillion dollar San Elizario ISD bond explained to voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2,000 shopping spree to 20 El Paso deputies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors gave El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies a $2,000 shopping spree to celebrate National First Responders Day on Friday. A total of 20 deputies were given a $100 Academy gift card and a chance to shop at the 201 S...
EPAA: 'They're not going to go down, but they will start to stabilize', locals want relief
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many El Pasoans CBS4 spoke with said they're paying too much for rent. However, the El Paso Apartment Association said relief could be on the way. "You gotta make it however, work two jobs to make it," Miguel Chavez said. "Oh it's through the...
Onward Alameda Corridor Plan in its implementation phase with vision to enhance the area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Due to a growth in population, Alameda Avenue in El Paso is getting a facelift. The project is called the Onward Alameda Corridor Plan. The city of El Paso adopted the plan back in June and will now make improvements to 14 and a half miles from downtown all the way to the city limit at Socorro.
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
El Paso Police investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. A person was found at the 5600 block of Webster, according to El Paso Police. Police say a spokesmen is heading to the scene to provide an update. We...
Dachshunds stampede for good cause
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
El Paso public health officials advise on dangers of RSV virus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials are advising and warning about the dangers of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects mostly children but can also develop cold-like symptoms in adults. City health officials warn that RSV can be serious in...
Inflation impacting home construction of 2 El Paso families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Inflation has not only impacted groceries, food and gas but it's also impacting the housing market. CBS4 spoke with two families who are currently constructing a home amid the inflation. The two families are going to build their home from scratch in two different...
El Paso children hospital reports increase in RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
Police identify driver who struck a pedestrian crossing Mesa Street in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 49-year-old male was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in West El Paso. Police responded to the incident at 8:41 p.m. at 5700 North Mesa. According to Special Traffic Investigators the pedestrian was running across Mesa and not using a...
Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
The Bath Riots: Historians hope El Paso's dark history will help with future border issues
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The rich history of the Borderland can be seen through murals, the food we eat and the people that live here. But, what lingers in the shadows for some, is a dark story that locals say has been hidden. In the early 1900s, it...
99 store will open at former Silva's Super Market location in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 99 Store will be opening near the Stanton Street Bridge in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio this week. A grand opening event will take place on Saturday at 1000 S Stanton St. at 8 a.m. The shop has taken over the location...
El Pasoans can get frightened at Tommy's Express haunted carwash this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Turn on your Halloween spirit in the tunnel of terror!. Tommy's Express Carwash is offering you a haunted car wash full of ghosts, goblins, and ghouls. For $20 your car will be clean, shiny and dry while you have the spookiest adventure. The event...
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
270-degree panoramic movie viewing experience coming to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Moviegoers in El Paso will get a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Cinemark announced its bringing a ScreenX theater to El Paso. Cinemark 20 XD at Las Palmas Marketplace will get a ScreenX auditorium in the coming weeks. A film is projected onto three surfaces...
FBI arrest El Paso man for felon in possession of a firearm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was arrested by members of the FBI on Wednesday, according to FBI El Paso. Russell Rice was federally indicted on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Oct. 20, the FBI added. He...
