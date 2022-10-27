ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canutillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD Board Trustee Blanca Trout bitten by district police K-9

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Canutillo Independent School District School Board Trustee Blanca Trout was bitten by a CISD Police Department K-9 Friday morning, the school district confirmed. Trout, who is the Republican candidate in the El Paso County Commissioners Court Precinct Four race, was bitten by the K-9...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off

CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

Multimillion dollar San Elizario ISD bond explained to voters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dachshunds stampede for good cause

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso public health officials advise on dangers of RSV virus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials are advising and warning about the dangers of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects mostly children but can also develop cold-like symptoms in adults. City health officials warn that RSV can be serious in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Inflation impacting home construction of 2 El Paso families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Inflation has not only impacted groceries, food and gas but it's also impacting the housing market. CBS4 spoke with two families who are currently constructing a home amid the inflation. The two families are going to build their home from scratch in two different...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso children hospital reports increase in RSV cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police investigate pedestrian hit by vehicle in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

270-degree panoramic movie viewing experience coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Moviegoers in El Paso will get a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Cinemark announced its bringing a ScreenX theater to El Paso. Cinemark 20 XD at Las Palmas Marketplace will get a ScreenX auditorium in the coming weeks. A film is projected onto three surfaces...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

FBI arrest El Paso man for felon in possession of a firearm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 30-year-old El Paso man was arrested by members of the FBI on Wednesday, according to FBI El Paso. Russell Rice was federally indicted on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Oct. 20, the FBI added. He...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy