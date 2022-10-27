ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui’s lighting ordinance

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Council of Hawai‘i and Earthjustice this will help endangered sea turtles and Hawaiian petrels.

Bill 21 amends Maui County’s lighting ordinance to increase protections for Hawai‘i’s threatened and endangered seabirds and sea turtles by requiring outdoor light fixtures to limit blue light.

Lights shining over the ocean, facing upwards and reflections will also be restricted.

Birds and turtles can get disoriented from the artificial lights which can lead to injuries and deaths.

According to Earthjustice, reducing light pollution will help endangered and threatened species recover.

KHON2

Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing

Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
