Man wearing clown mask arrested for allegedly assaulting woman, robbing another in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested Tuesday in Victorville on suspicion of sexual battery and robbery after he allegedly attacked two women while he wore a clown mask, authorities say.

Joel Hernandez, a 22-year-old Hesperia resident, is accused of sexually assaulting and groping a woman outside a grocery store, and then stealing $500 from another woman. Authorities say he committed the crimes while wearing a clown mask.

The mask resembled that of Pennywise from Stephen King's "It," a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows.

According to a news release, deputies responded to an Arrowhead Credit Union on Amargosa Road in response to a robbery that occurred in the parking lot near an ATM machine.

A woman told deputies she was robbed by a man who had on a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt. A man matching the suspect description was seen walking in the area and he was detained without incident, authorities say.

Deputies say they recovered evidence from the robbery inside suspect's backpack, along with $500 in cash stolen from the victim.

Sheriff's officials say their investigation connected the suspect, identified as Hernandez, to a separate crime that happened minutes before the robbery.

Another woman reported she was sexually assaulted and groped by a man who wore a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt in the parking lot of the El Super Market store.

Both victims identified Hernandez as the man who attacked them.

Hernandez was arrested for robbery and sexual battery and was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for both charges. Bail was set at $200,000.

Authorities released a photo of Hernandez as they seek more possible victims.