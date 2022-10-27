TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 Southern California scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to outlast Arizona 45-37. The Trojans had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the season, an emotional 43-42 setback at No. 14 Utah. USC fought off some early missed opportunities against Arizona, racking up 621 total yards to match its best start since 2008. The Trojans have won 10 straight against Arizona. The Wildcats nearly kept up with USC offensively, finishing with 543 total yards. Jayden de Laura threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns to Dorian Singer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO