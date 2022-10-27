Read full article on original website
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’
Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”
David Foster Says He Hasn't 'Regretted a Single Day' of Welcoming a New Baby in His 70s
David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcomed baby boy Rennie in February 2021 David Foster has no regrets when it comes to being an older dad. Speaking to PEOPLE about his new Christmas album with wife Katharine McPhee, out Friday, the 72-year-old opened up about welcoming son Rennie David, 20 months, with McPhee while in his 70s. While the record producer, who wed McPhee in 2019, admits having a new baby was "not something" he thought would happen in his 70s, he says, "I haven't regretted a single day of...
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Photo of Son Gus 'Relishing His Role as Big Bro' to Baby Ozzie
The actress and husband Taylor Goldsmith recently welcomed their second baby together, son Ozzie Mandy Moore's son Gus is loving his new role as a big brother! On Wednesday, the This Is Us star, 38, shared a heartwarming picture of Gus, 20 months, holding his new baby brother Ozzie in his lap, beaming with a huge smile as he looks lovingly at the infant. Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith smile alongside Gus as they help the toddler hold little Ozzie, who is swaddled comfortably in a blanket. The couple...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Jennifer Garner Getting Married? Ben Affleck’s Ex-wife Said She Had ‘Wedding for Myself'
Jennifer Garner celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in April. According to Ben Affleck's ex-wife, she had a wedding for herself. The Miracles from Heavens star never made any comment about her ex-husband Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Garner. However, she mentioned her own wedding instead, but it's not what you think.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home
It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Amy Yasbeck Is Not Ready to Date 19 Years After Husband John Ritter's Death: 'I'd Miss Him More'
Amy Yasbeck has spent the last 19 years navigating life without her husband John Ritter physically by her side. "I miss John as a partner," the 60-year-old widow shares exclusively with PEOPLE from her Los Angeles home. Although she's done her best to keep his memory alive and move forward,...
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship
George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
Blake Shelton Once Called Miranda Lambert ‘Complicated’ When They Were Married
In 2015, country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert revealed that her then-husband Blake Shelton thought she was 'complicated.'
Dolly Parton’s Husband ‘Grieved Uncontrollably for a Year’ After His Dog Died
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, was very close to his dog, Popeye. According to Parton, her husband was sent into uncontrollable grief after his furry friend died.
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
