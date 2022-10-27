It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...

29 DAYS AGO