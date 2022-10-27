ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Bird flu poses greatest risk to pet birds, not dogs or humans

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1Psd_0ioChUCE00

Clark County officials have placed warning signs around Sunset Park and begun to regularly pressure wash walkways in an attempt to prevent the spread of the highly infectious Avian Flu confirmed in the park Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Lauren MacLeod, NDOW Urban Wildlife Coordinator, said the disease could potentially spread to mammals including humans, dogs, and cats.

"Although transmission to other animals is pretty low, you want to play it safe," MacLeod said.

NDOW advised leashing dogs and avoiding areas that attract water fowl to minimize the risk of catching the virus.

"The chances of that with just casual exposure is very very low," MacLeod said. "As far as I'm aware, any of the cases that have been confirmed have been among humans have been people that are working directly on poultry farms or raising birds."

At the McKee Ranch Foundation, home to turkeys, ducks, geese, and chickens near South Point Casino, owner Max McKee said he's not concerned for his own health

"I've been a farm boy all my life and I know mother nature has her way," he said.

McKee said he and his wife will be keeping a close eye on the birds that call his little sanctuary home, however, as many of them have lived there since their infancy.

McKee said volunteer help would be crucial to help them spot potentially sick birds so they can get them the help they need in time.

"More eyes, the more you can see, and they always tell her this birds got this and this birds got that," he said. "The moment we see something wrong with them, they get the care."

MacLeod said if anyone notices any birds exhibiting strange behavior or symptoms of a virus, they should contact the Nevada Department of Wildlife or the Nevada Department of Agriculture to help them track the virus's spread.

Comments / 1

Related
bouldercityreview.com

Teen dies from infection by brain-eating amoeba

A Clark County teen has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba that he was probably infected with while in Lake Mead, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The male may have been exposed to the organism the weekend of Sept. 30 in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, park officials said in a statement. The teen, whose name and age were not made public, began to develop symptoms about a week later.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kyma.com

Las Vegas woman invents “date rape” lipstick

(CNN) - In Las Vegas, a woman has created a new cosmetic she hopes will help women in a domestic violence situation, or save them from being victims of a date rape drug. “Abusers are smart, and a lot of them are career criminals. They literally are in relationships in order to control and violate," said Joy Hoover, creator of the "date rape" lipstick.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy