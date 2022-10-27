ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce police arrest man involved in child molestation case

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
Fort Pierce police announced Wednesday evening that they have identified and arrested a man wanted in a child molestation case .

Police said Noe Cardenas, 56, confessed to molesting a young girl Tuesday while walking around a store in the Sabal Palm Plaza, located on South U.S. Highway 1. Cardenas also confessed to molesting a different child at a different store back in August of 2022.

Wednesday morning, the Fort Pierce Police Department posted on Facebook pictures of the suspect caught on the store's surveillance camera and asked for assistance in identifying and tracking down the man.

Officers received a tip from Crime Stoppers and were able to positively identify and locate Cardenas.

After being questioned, Cardenas was arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Police urge anyone who has any information to add to this case or has been a victim of Cardenas to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or kmohamed@fppd.org . If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

