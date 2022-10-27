ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

ourquadcities.com

Hawkeyes’ Ahron Ulis suspended

Iowa guard Ahron Ulis was suspended for the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team’s exhibition opener after being cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct. Iowa City law enforcement officials cited Ulis for an altercation that occurred earlier this month. Ulis will miss Monday’s game against Truman State. He averaged 3.1...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

350 Jobs To Be Lost As Eastern Iowa Turkey Processor Shuts Down

An Iowa-based turkey processor will be closing one of its eastern Iowa facilities in 2023, affecting over 300 employees. West Liberty Foods in Mount Pleasant first opened in 2003. Since then, the facility has produced millions of pounds of pre-sliced deli meats. However, after an announcement on Friday, Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the Mount Pleasant facility no longer is meeting the needs of the company due to a reduction in demand for the product.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?

Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
1520 The Ticket

Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child

A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
MARION, IA
KCJJ

Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon

A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
OLIN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Canceled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Take Off Next Week

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight program takes veterans from right here in Iowa to Washington D.C. It allows them to be honored for their service and see monuments and other important sights in our nation's capital. All in the span of a single day. It is an amazing program that gives these wonderful men and women the attention and honor they deserve. Back on October 18th, honor flight #45 was all set to depart when the event had to be canceled due to mechanical issues on the plane. The flight now has a new departure date.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

