Related
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
Sickos Unite! Iowa-Northwestern will be a beautiful disaster to make your eyes bleed
Northwestern at Iowa will be the pinnacle of Big Ten West energy for all the wrong reasons. When 311 penned “Beautiful Disaster,” the Omaha quintet had Northwestern at Iowa in mind. The fact this is not airing at 11:00 a.m. local time on the Big Ten Network should...
Five reasons to be optimistic about Iowa basketball in 2022-23
The college basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Title, but its postseason run ended early as the Hawkeyes were bounced in the Round of 64 in an upset loss to the Richmond Spiders. Iowa will lose key contributors from last...
Jeff Horner Bringing Team Back to Iowa
Former Hawkeye Point Guard Coaching Truman State in Exhibition
Hawkeyes’ Ahron Ulis suspended
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis was suspended for the Hawkeyes men’s basketball team’s exhibition opener after being cited on Thursday for disorderly conduct. Iowa City law enforcement officials cited Ulis for an altercation that occurred earlier this month. Ulis will miss Monday’s game against Truman State. He averaged 3.1...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
350 Jobs To Be Lost As Eastern Iowa Turkey Processor Shuts Down
An Iowa-based turkey processor will be closing one of its eastern Iowa facilities in 2023, affecting over 300 employees. West Liberty Foods in Mount Pleasant first opened in 2003. Since then, the facility has produced millions of pounds of pre-sliced deli meats. However, after an announcement on Friday, Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the Mount Pleasant facility no longer is meeting the needs of the company due to a reduction in demand for the product.
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America said it was selling one of its camps to pay off its portion of the National Boy Scouts bankruptcy reorganization plan. A judge ruled the national organization would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than...
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
Canceled Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Take Off Next Week
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight program takes veterans from right here in Iowa to Washington D.C. It allows them to be honored for their service and see monuments and other important sights in our nation's capital. All in the span of a single day. It is an amazing program that gives these wonderful men and women the attention and honor they deserve. Back on October 18th, honor flight #45 was all set to depart when the event had to be canceled due to mechanical issues on the plane. The flight now has a new departure date.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
