Police: Couple arrested after home invasion in California; victims were their family members
WESTMINISTER, Calif. — A couple has been arrested after their alleged involvement in a home invasion of their own family’s house in California. According to a news release from the Westminister Police Department, Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m., officers were called out to a house near the 14300 block of Pine Street for a report of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman who were bleeding from the head.
Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved with the kidnapping of a juvenile. Authorities indicated they had a visual of a vehicle in the area of Da Vall Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage that may have been involved in a kidnapping at 5:43 p.m. Deputies followed The post Man arrested in kidnapping of a juvenile in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Orange County substitute teacher arrested for making threats faces additional charges
Responding authorities also found that the suspect, James Setterholm, also brought a weapon onto campus in the form of a pocket knife in his bag. He is not believed to have used the weapon during the threat.
Nine arrested following a parole check
Nine people were arrested during a parole check within the areas of Calimesa, Beaumont, Banning and Cabazon according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On Oct. 27 at 9 a.m., the Riverside County Region Gang Task Force – Region 2 conducted a parole and probation compliance operation consisting of compliance checks at various locations within The post Nine arrested following a parole check appeared first on KESQ.
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
San Fernando Valley elementary school teacher accused of molesting student
An elementary school teacher in the San Fernando Valley was arrested Thursday on an allegation he sexually assaulted a child, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking any other potential victims to come forward. The Harding Street Elementary School teacher, 57-year-old Giancarlo Corsi, was accused on Tuesday of inappropriately...
Man shot and killed at Westlake bus stop
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
Violent attacker receives 10-year prison sentence for OC rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted Aug. 23 of two counts of robbery, one count of battery...
Westminster woman accused of kidnapping own family during violent home invasion
Two adults and two children were kidnapped during a violent home invasion in Westminster early Friday, and a relative is one of two people arrested in the attack, police said. The incident was reported around 2:35 a.m. in the 14300 block of Pine Street. A man and a woman were found bleeding from head injuries, […]
2 killed in Covina Halloween party shooting
A shooting at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina Sunday morning has left two men dead and two other men in unknown condition at a hospital, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street regarding a gunshot victim call reported one man had died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Aliso Niguel High School Substitute Teacher Detained Over Campus Threat
A teacher was detained in connection with a threat at Aliso Niguel High School that forced the campus into shelter in place, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday. The call came into the department at 12:20 p.m. A threat was made to a class, but deputies would not reveal...
Off-duty California police officer dies following accidental shooting
COLTON, Calif. - The Colton Police Department in mourning one of their own, after an off-duty officer died in an accidental shooting. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. Once on scene, deputies located Lorenzo Morgan, inside his car with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to another Orange County high school. Westminster Police officers were called to Westminster High School just after noon on Oct. 24, after receiving reports of a student with a gun on campus. According to officers, the girl walked onto the school campus and showed the loaded gun to a girl in the bathroom.
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley.
Man Gets 16 to Life for Killing Girlfriend with a Screwdriver
A 44-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 16 years to life in prison for strangling and stabbing his girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago.
Irvine Man Charged with Killing Dog in Santa Ana
A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car.
California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school
A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
The SAPD is searching for a transient in Santa Ana who allegedly molested a child
On December 2021, a 15-year-old victim disclosed being sexually molested by wanted suspect Luis Cervando Brigido. It is believed that the suspect sexually molested the victim when they were 3 years-old over the course of one year. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the...
