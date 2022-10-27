ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The FreeP’s Freaky Five | Editorial

As Halloween 2022 rears its beautifully orange head, The Daily Free Press Editorial Board shares its top 5 Halloween favorites, ranging from the best movie to curl up to after a failed night of wandering Allston for parties, to our favorite Halloween song (there are seemingly a total of three in existence, so the vote was unanimous).
A picture is not the whole truth | Tough Love

It takes a lot for me to unfollow someone on Instagram, but as soon as I saw the picture a follower of mine reposted on their story, I felt compelled to do so immediately. The image was of a smirking face, with a caption that read something like, “Tbh, the Wisconsin volleyball team pictures kinda mid.” It genuinely took me by surprise, and pushed me to reflect back upon the perception of women in today’s society.
