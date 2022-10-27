It takes a lot for me to unfollow someone on Instagram, but as soon as I saw the picture a follower of mine reposted on their story, I felt compelled to do so immediately. The image was of a smirking face, with a caption that read something like, “Tbh, the Wisconsin volleyball team pictures kinda mid.” It genuinely took me by surprise, and pushed me to reflect back upon the perception of women in today’s society.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO