411mania.com
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * Undisputed WWE Universal...
digitalspy.com
WWE and AEW Superstars reunite to celebrate Sheamus' wedding
There's nothing like a wedding to bring people together and Sheamus' big day reunited a number of WWE Superstars with their former co-workers. The Celtic warrior tied the knot over the weekend, marrying his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York. In attendance were a number of WWE and AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
411mania.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH To Face The Great Muta in January
Shinsuke Nakamura is taking a trip to Japan in January to face off with The Great Muta ahead of the latter’s retirement. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that the WWE star will face Muta at The New Year 2023 on New Year’s Day, as you can see below.
411mania.com
Kurt Angle on TNA Wrestlers He Thinks Could’ve Been Successful in WWE
– On The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kur Angle discussed wrestlers from TNA he think could’ve had successful runs in WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “Oh, that’s hard to pick one. I will say Abyss, he did go to WWE as a producer, but he never wrestled for WWE. I thought he should have been up there. Also, I’d say Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. Those two guys were not only incredible singles wrestlers, they were incredible tag wrestlers. They had it all and those guys were incredible. I actually expected them to end up in WWE and sadly they didn’t, but they’re in AEW now, so that’s just about as good.”
wrestleview.com
Two Title Matches added to WWE Crown Jewel, updated lineup
WWE has added an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match and a Last Woman Standing Raw Women’s Championship Match to next Saturday’s Crown Jewel. Below is the updated lineup for next Saturday’s which will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
PWMania
NJPW Announces Battle In The Valley for February 2023
The first NJPW international event for 2023 has been made official. NJPW announced on October 29 via their website that on February 18, 2023 Battle In The Valley will take place in San Jose, California at the San Jose Civic. This will be the second NJPW Battle In The Valley...
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
NJPW STRONG Openweight Title Bout Official For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
Fred Rosser has an opponent. Coming off a victory over Crowbar at NJPW The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser was challenged by Jonathan Gresham to a title match at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street. The champion accepted the bout, and the match was...
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Full Results 10.29.2022: Tom Lawlor vs. Tomohiro Ishii, & More
The most recent NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event wad broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 29 with bouts taped in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. You can find the full results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *Ari Daivari defeated Kevin Knight. *Alex Zayne & Mistico defeated...
nodq.com
WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura to have match against The Great Muta
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday morning that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura will have a match against The Great Muta at The New Year 2023 event on January 1st 2023. In a video promo to promote the match, Nakamura said the following: “Is this a dream or an illusion? Well, it’s for real. I don’t need to say any other words, this is miracle. Yeaoh!”
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay Calls NJPW Bout The Best Tag Match He's Ever Seen
Will Ospreay is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers today, racking up 23 five-star matches (as determined by The Wrestling Observer) in his career. "The Aerial Assassin" quickly rose through the ranks in the United Kingdom before making strides in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Amid his ascension, Ospreay formed a dominant stable, which was later named the United Empire. Included in the faction were decorated tag team champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, collectively known as Aussie Open.
Yardbarker
Bryan Danielson considered leaving WWE for ROH in 2018
Bryan Danielson has found success in all of the major companies that he has worked for throughout his wrestling career - WWE, AEW, and ROH. He is a former ROH World Champion and a member of the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class. Danielson nearly went back to the promotion in 2018 when his WWE contract was coming up. While speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Danielson revealed this.
WWE’s Cody Rhodes discloses how he feels about AEW’s The Elite
With the prospects of CM Punk returning to AEW growing less and less tenable with each passing day, with Dave Meltzer going so far as to suggest that punk has been “voted off the island” by a locker room – including Chris Jericho – that basically wants nothing to do with him moving forward, fans […] The post WWE’s Cody Rhodes discloses how he feels about AEW’s The Elite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sami Zayn, The Usos attempt to break bread after WWE SmackDown
On the penultimate episode of WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Jey Uso wasn’t being very “Uce-y.” What, you may ask, is “Uce-y?” Well, that’s hard to explain, really, as Sami Zayn sort of made it up on the spot in a hilarious adlib that got the entire Bloodline laughing their you-know-whats-off while […] The post Sami Zayn, The Usos attempt to break bread after WWE SmackDown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
411mania.com
Emma Makes WWE Return On Smackdown, Faces Ronda Rousey
Emma has returned to WWE, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge on Smackdown. Emma made her return on tonight’s show to answer Rousey’s challenge, giving Rousey a fight but ultimately submitting to the armbar. Emma exited WWE in 2017 and returned to the independent circuit, working under her...
wrestlinginc.com
Opponents For Great Muta's Final NJPW Match Revealed
The final New Japan Pro-Wrestling match of legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta has been made official. NJPW took to Twitter to declare that Muta will be teaming up with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano of CHAOS to take on United Empire's Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henar at the upcoming Historic X-Over event inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Night Before Rumble On 44th Street Results (10/27/22): Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its Night Before Rumble on 44th Street event on October 27 from Palladium Times Square in New York City, New York. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below, including a surprise appearance by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
wrestlinginc.com
Kazuchika Okada Finds Top NJPW Star's Attitude 'Embarassing'
Kazuchika Okada finds one NJPW star to have an "embarrassing" attitude. The person in question may not surprise you, as Okada has had a heated rivalry with a former stablemate. "The Rainmaker" is referring to reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. Okada brought White into the CHAOS faction, but...
