ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's up with the Bank of Japan's unique track?

By Yuri Kageyama
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9rEL_0ioCgC1700

Even as the Federal Reserve and the world’s other central banks raise interest rates to try to curb inflation, the Bank of Japan has stood firm.

Since 2016, Japan's key interest rate has been minus 0.1%. The world’s third-largest economy has been battling deflation, or a continuous downward spiraling of prices, for years. So, at a time when surging prices prevail in much of the world, Japan also is facing inflationary pressures, but on a much more modest scale.

Low interest rates are designed to make borrowing cheaper, encouraging investment and spending. Your hard-earned money in the bank won’t be earning much interest.

The big question is: What will the Bank of Japan, which is holding a policy meeting Thursday and Friday, do next?

WHAT ARE OTHER CENTRAL BANKS DOING?

The Fed has embarked on aggressive monetary tightening to rein in inflation that is at multi-decade highs. Last month, the U.S. central bank raised its benchmark short-term rate for the third straight time to a range of 3 percent to 3.25 percent, its highest level since early 2008.

The rate started the year basically at zero, after central banks worldwide slashed interest rates and carried out other measures to counter the economic impact of the pandemic.

Some analysts expect the Fed to raise its overnight rate by three-quarters of a percentage point next month, the fourth such increase. That’s triple the usual amount and would bring the rate up to a range of 3.75% to 4%.

Many other central banks also are raising rates. They've also scaled back or ended other monetary stimulus, such as purchases of government bonds and other assets to help put more money into their economies.

WHAT ABOUT INFLATION?

Japan’s inflation is still a lot lower than in the U.S., where it’s been hovering at above 8%, and many other countries.

Years ago, when inflation was hovering near zero, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda set an inflation target of 2%, hoping that the threat of higher prices would prompt businesses and consumers to spend more, sooner so that the economy would attain what he called a “virtuous cycle" of sustainable growth.

Now, inflation in Japan is about 3%, mostly from rising costs for imports of oil and gas, industrial components, food and other products. Japanese manufacturers and retailers have been raising prices at a slower pace than elsewhere.

Kuroda has said Japan needs to keep interest rates ultralow to support a fragile recovery from the pandemic. Inflation is likely to fall below 2% in the coming fiscal year, he said.

WHAT ABOUT CURRENCY COMPLICATIONS?

Various factors affect currency markets, but the widening gap between interest rates, especially between the U.S. and Japan, means that the value of the dollar has risen sharply as investors seek higher yields and a “safe haven" from market turmoil.

The heavy selling of yen for U.S. dollars has left the dollar at its highest level against the yen in three decades, now at about 150 yen.

A weak yen makes imports whose prices already are inflated still more costly. And swings in exchange rates add to uncertainties for corporations and policymakers.

Conversely, a cheaper yen is a plus for inbound tourism, enticing travelers who have dollars with more spending power. It also boosts earnings of Japanese exporters like Toyota Motor Corp. and Nintendo Co., when their profits are translated into yen.

In late September, the government confirmed the BOJ had bought yen to help support the currency, the first time it had moved to prop up the yen in more than two decades. It reportedly did so again on Friday. Analysts expect more interventions if the yen drops too drastically.

WHAT’S WILL THE BOJ DO NEXT?

The Bank of Japan has quietly cut back on some of its asset purchases and doubts are growing about its stance of sticking to a negative benchmark interest rate, according to Takenobu Nakashima, an analyst at Nomura Securities Co.

But no one is expecting quick drastic change. Nakashima suggested the end of Kuroda’s second five-year term, which comes in April, could offer an opportunity for gradual change.

When pressured recently in parliament by an opposition lawmaker to step down immediately over “a failed monetary policy,” Kuroda staunchly refused.

“That it has failed is not factually correct,” Kuroda said. “I have no intention of resigning.”

WHAT'S THE OUTLOOK?

Despite the currency pressures, Kuroda has remained cautious at a time when fears are deepening that the Fed and other central banks might raise interest rates too quickly or too far, stifling business activity and causing recessions.

Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% in the April-June quarter, as consumer spending rebounded with the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions. The country has reopened to tourism, and business is returning more or less to normal.

Bill Mitchell, a professor of economics at the University of Newcastle in Australia , believes Japan's approach works well, even if it might look like “a crazy system" from the outside. Even after a property bubble burst in the early 1990s, the country kept unemployment relatively low, he said in a Zoom interview.

Raising interest rates will do nothing to solve Japan's serious, long-term challenges, such as a shrinking and aging population, the main reason its economy is growing so slowly.

“I think the Bank of Japan is doing exactly the right thing,” he said.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president

PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
The Independent

‘Most important election in our lives’: Millions in Brazil go to polls in high-stakes presidential vote

Millions of Brazilians are voting in the most momentous election in the country’s recent history amid great uncertainty over the outcome and deep trepidation about what will unfold in the aftermath.The latest opinion polls gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader widely known as Lula, a lead of between 4 and 8 per cent over the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro. This should, in theory, point towards a slender victory for Lula following a bitter election race filled with accusations and recriminations. The polls, however, played a part in inaccurate predictions that the 77-year old would...
The Independent

Gove defends Government ‘actions’ on environment after Sunak shuns Cop27

Michael Gove has urged people to judge the Government “by our actions” on the environment, as Rishi Sunak’s shunning of Cop27 was criticised as “disgraceful”.The Cabinet minister insisted the Government will “field the strongest possible team” for the United Nations climate summit in Egypt next month, after the Prime Minister pulled out citing domestic challenges.The King, who was advised by Downing Street not to attend Cop27, will host a reception marking the conference on Friday, with Mr Sunak due to say a few words, Buckingham Palace announced.It is absolutely so wrong that Rishi Sunak is not going because the UK...
The Independent

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...
The Independent

Oil and gas giants making record profits during Ukraine war ‘given unprecedented access to EU leaders’

Oil and gas giants have enjoyed “unprecedented” access to European leaders while raking in record profits since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, campaigners have warned.Lobbying watchdogs allege in a new report that fossil fuel firms have successfully used this “privileged access” and capitalised on divisions among member states in order to “delay and minimise any genuine political intervention” to keep soaring energy costs in check.Energy giants have also “used the crisis to their own advantage by forcing” the European Union into more infrastructure investments, locking consumers into “a spiral of skyrocketing energy prices, fossil fuel addiction and climate...
The Independent

Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs

Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many traveling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak. Videos circulating on Chinese social media platforms showed...
The Independent

Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens

President Michel Aoun left Lebanon's presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown.As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by a caretaker government after Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati failed to form a new Cabinet following May 15 parliamentary elections. Aoun and his supporters warn that such a government doesn't have full power to run the country, saying that weeks of “constitutional chaos” lay ahead. In a speech outside the palace, Aoun told thousands of supporters...
The Independent

Scientists say Americans die younger in states run by conservatives

Americans are dying younger in states run by conservatives compared to those governed by liberals, scientists from several universities have found. The authors of a new study write that “simulations indicate that changing all policy domains in all states to a fully liberal orientation might have saved 171,030 lives in 2019, while changing them to a fully conservative orientation might have cost 217,635 lives”. The study was released on the platform Plos One, which says it’s “an inclusive journal community working together to advance science for the benefit of society, now and in the future”.The authors of the study...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy