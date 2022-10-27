ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – October 27

By PA Reporter
Rishi Sunak’s packed first full day in the top job leads many of the papers, but there is still room for coverage of Harry Styles’ “secret snog” with Florence Pugh .

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Sunak has torn up his predecessor Liz Truss’ economic plans, with the Financial Times saying a delay to the highly-anticipated autumn budget has won “breathing space” for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

There are warnings of far-reaching cuts to public spending as the PM tries to steady the economy, according to the i.

The Independent says there has been “relief” from environmentalists as the Government reinstated its ban on shale gas fracking, with the move also covered by The Guardian .

Meanwhile, the PM’s apparent backtracking on protecting the pension triple lock is “just torture” for millions of fearful Britons, reports the Daily Express .

The Times writes that Mr Sunak is preparing a radical set of education reforms as a public policy “silver bullet”.

The 42-year-old’s premiership faces a “major test” after the official in charge of tackling illegal Channel migration admitted the asylum system was “overwhelmed”, says the Daily Mail .

Metro has former England striker Gary Lineker leading criticism of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly for suggesting that LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, should be “respectful of the host nation”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Daily Mirror ‘s Pride of Britain awards for recognising his people’s bravery.

The Sun says Harry Styles had a “secret snog” with Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh prior to dating the film’s director Olivia Wilde.

And the Daily Star warns of the UK’s streets being roamed by “zombie pigeons” which cannot fly and walk in circles with their heads tilted.

