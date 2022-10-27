ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man whose fireworks led to botched LAPD detonation sentenced

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbhwe_0ioCg8ZS00

A South Los Angeles man whose cache of illegal fireworks blew up a neighborhood in a bungled police bomb squad detonation, injuring 17 people and displacing dozens, was sentenced Wednesday to five months in federal prison.

Arturo Ceja III, 27, was sentenced in federal court, more than a year after he pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of explosives, from Nevada to California , without a license.

However, Ceja wasn't fined and won't have to pay any restitution. He was ordered to surrender on Nov. 28 to begin his prison term. He also received two years of supervised release.

On June 30, 2021, police went to Ceja's home on East 27th Street where they found an estimated 16 tons of illegal commercial and homemade fireworks and other explosive materials.

Ceja had planned to sell them locally to people who wanted to celebrate the Fourth of July, prosecutors said.

Fireworks are illegal to sell or possess in Los Angeles and in unincorporated areas of the county.

The LAPD bomb squad packed nearly 40 pounds of the most volatile and dangerous homemade fireworks into an armored containment vessel that was rated for only 33 pounds, according to a federal report.

The fireworks were supposed to be detonated safely at the scene because they were too unstable to move but the vessel exploded, and debris rained down on scores of residences, businesses and vehicles.

The explosion injured 10 law enforcement officers and seven residents and damaged 22 homes, 13 businesses and 37 cars and trucks. About 80 people were displaced and some have yet to return to the neighborhood.

Damage exceeded $1 million and the city has spent millions more on repairs, housing and other relief for residents.

Federal investigators said that bomb squad technicians underestimated the weight of the explosive material because they gauged it by sight instead of using a scale, and also ignored the warnings of a team member who said the explosive material should be broken into smaller loads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy

PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura man found guilty in hate crime stabbing

VENTURA, Calif. — A Ventura man was found guilty of a hate crime stabbing that occurred at a convenience store last year in May, according to District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. The stabbing happened when Tyler Clark, 34, began saying racial slurs towards an African American man inside of a Circle K store at 1001 S. Petit Ave. The post Ventura man found guilty in hate crime stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA.com

New details released in accidental shooting that killed Colton Police officer

Authorities released more information Friday about the accidental shooting that claimed the life of an off-duty Colton Police officer. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, Lorenzo Morgan called 911 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from the National Trails Highway in Oro Grande. “Morgan told dispatch he was on...
COLTON, CA
KTLA

2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at a Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s store, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A […]
PALMDALE, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

West L.A. Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Federal Prison for Harassment of Female Doctors at VA

Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev sentenced in connection to harrasments at West Los Angeles VA and Loma Linda facility. A West Los Angeles man who engaged in a harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County, was sentenced this week to 216 months in federal prison.
LOMA LINDA, CA
wvih.com

Five Charged In Major Drug Bust

Five men, who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate, were arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana was taken off the streets. The suspects, 44 year-old Danny Medina of Louisville; 44 year-old Miguel A. Suarez, Sr. of Los Angeles, California; 24 year-old Miguel Suarez, Jr; 23 year-old Brian Chacon and 24 year-old Eduardo Rojas-Garcia, were arrested October 25 on charges of engaging in organized crime and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
HeySoCal

Irvine man charged with beating small dog to death in Santa Ana

A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
beverlypress.com

Feuer targets illegal Hollywood nightclubs

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer is cracking down on illegal nightclubs and announced on Oct. 27 that charges have been filed against the operators of two venues in Hollywood. Feuer said that authorities received numerous complaints about the illegal nightclubs and police conducted investigations at both locations. One nightclub...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy