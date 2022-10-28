ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak news – live: PM warned spies may be reluctant to share secrets with Braverman

By Shweta Sharma and Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pU5D_0ioCg6o000

Spies may be reluctant to share secrets with Suella Braverman , a former home secretary has warned amid backlash over her reappointment to the top Home Office job.

Lord Blunkett warned intelligence agencies both home and abroad may think twice about sharing information after Ms Braverman wasreinstated as home secretary just days after resigning over a security breach.

The former Labour home secretary warned UK security services may be reluctant to “provide briefings and the openness needed” while international agencies may worry information would be “passed out of government”.

Rishi Sunak brought Ms Braverman back as home secretary just days after she was caught sending a Tory backbencher a sensitive document from a personal email account.

The row has been fuelled by further claims about Ms Braverman’s conduct and led to demands for an inquiry into the allegations.

A former Tory party chair claimed she had been involved in “multiple breaches” of the ministerial code last night.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak attending Cop27 to ‘avoid embarrassment’, says Ed Miliband

Rishi Sunak’s U-turn on his decision to skip the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next week was made to “avoid embarrassment,” Ed Miliband has said.The prime minister had declined to go to in order to make preparations for the autumn Budget with chancellor Jeremy Hunt, but his office said he changed his mind after making “good progress.”Mr Sunak had been “shamed” into attending, the shadow climate secretary said.“He just doesn’t get... the link between the climate crisis and the energy bills crisis we face,” he added.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak admits ‘not enough’ asylum-seeker claims processed - liveRishi Sunak U-turns and says he will attend Cop27Return of Braverman ‘puts Sunak hopes of survival at risk’
The Independent

Senior MPs pile pressure on Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisis

Four senior MPs have piled further pressure on the Home Secretary to explain how the Government will get to grips with the migrant crisis.The parliamentary committee chairs have jointly written to Suella Braverman calling for clarity on how the Home Office will cut the number of treacherous small boat crossings and reduce “as a matter of urgency” the backlog in cases currently within the asylum system.They also express their “deep concerns” over the “dire” conditions at the Manston asylum processing centre in Kent, asking what will be done to address the current situation and avoid overcrowding in future.Immigration minister Robert...
The Independent

Migrant crisis is down to failed policies – not Albanians, says nation’s PM

The prime minister of Albania said Britain is becoming like a “madhouse” with a culture of “finding scapegoats” during the migration crisis when “failed policies” are to blame.Edi Rama, who said he was “disgusted”, commented on Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s choice of language in a combative Commons debate this week in which she claimed there is an “invasion” of England by migrants crossing the Channel.Mr Rama referred to the “crazy words” and said this sort of language fuels xenophobia and goes against “the great British tradition of integrating the minorities”.Under-fire Ms Braverman has frequently singled out Albanian asylum seekers after...
The Independent

Braverman told to stop targeting Albanians to ‘excuse failures’ by nation’s PM

Home Secretary Suella Braverman must stop “discriminating” against Albanians to “excuse policy failures” during the migration crisis, the Albanian prime minister has said.Edi Rama called for “mutual respect” on Wednesday as he struck out at the “insane” and “easy rhetoric” of targeting his citizens for the UK’s border failures.The under-fire Home Secretary has frequently singled out Albanian asylum seekers after their numbers crossing the Channel in small boats spiralled.She has also been considering negotiating a “bespoke route” with the nation to get failed Albanian asylum seekers removed from the UK quicker.Targeting Albanians (as some shamefully did when fighting for Brexit)...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia says it has completed partial mobilisation

Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...
The Independent

Women’s minister says protesters who harass women near abortion clinics may be attempting to ‘comfort’ them

The government’s minister for women has claimed protesters who harass women outside abortion clinics may be attempting to “comfort” them.Maria Caulfield, appointed to the role by the new PM Rishi Sunak, made the comments while standing up for her decision to vote against “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics.Ms Caulfield told BBC’s Politics Live: “For me, the definition of what’s harassment is open to interpretation.“That’s my concern – [that] someone who’s going up to, maybe, comfort someone who’s upset or distressed could be accused of harassment and could face six months in jail.”But Ms Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, said...
The Independent

Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
The Independent

Mother of Arena bombing victim criticises delay to legislation

The mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has said the public is being put at risk by delays to new legislation.Figen Murray has campaigned for a Martyn’s Law, in memory of her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett, which would require public venues to take measures to safeguard customers from potential attacks.Earlier this year, the Government announced proposals for a so-called Protect Duty for venues, but no legislation has yet been tabled.Speaking ahead of the publication of the latest report from the inquiry into the arena attack, Ms Murray said: “I keep getting told we have the support...
The Independent

More than 8 in 10 Tory voters fear soaring energy bills after 2-year freeze ditched

More than eight in 10 Tory voters fear soaring energy bills in the New Year after a promise of a two-year freeze was ditched, in a worrying poll for the government.The survey, for End Fuel Poverty Coalition, also found that 41 per cent of Conservative voters fear they will struggle to pay their bills this winter – despite the significant help on offer.More than 60 charities have joined forces to write to Rishi Sunak demanding more support for the 7 million households already living in fuel poverty.Their letter calls for benefits to be uprated in line with inflation –...
The Independent

Cleverly to warn allies Putin is plunging world’s poorest into further ‘despair’

The Foreign Secretary will urge international allies to bolster resilience against Vladimir Putin’s “weaponisation” of energy and food, as he warns the Russian leader is plunging the world’s poorest “further into despair”.Speaking at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Germany, James Cleverly is set to stress the need to work together in the face of economic insecurity driven by Moscow’s war on its neighbour.He will accuse the Russian president of exploiting a scheme to export grain from Ukraine to low-income countries around the globe – claiming this shows his willingness to “hold the world’s vulnerable hostage”, the Foreign Office...
The Independent

People mocked and criticised for their accents throughout their lives – report

Almost half of employees have had their accent mocked, criticised or singled out in a social setting, while a quarter said this treatment has taken place in a work situation, according to research.The Sutton Trust’s Speaking Up report examines the impact that someone’s accent has on their journey through education and into the workplace, based on the experiences of sixth-formers, university students and professionals.It found that a person’s region of origin – particularly the north of England and the Midlands – plays an important part in accent anxiety in earlier life stages.It is natural for people to associate accents with...
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers set to grapple with Ukraine war, China

Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies will grapple with the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine, China’s growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan and Iran’s treatment of anti-government protesters when they open two days of talks in Germany this week.Meeting in the western German city of Munster, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will take stock of the situation in Ukraine nearly a year after they first banded together to warn Russia of “massive consequences” if it went ahead with plans to...
The Independent

Organisation which records thoughts of British public receives blue plaque

The original headquarters of an organisation which has recorded the thoughts and experiences of the British public since 1937 has been commemorated with a blue plaque.Mass Observation project was started with the aim of capturing the public’s real opinion as opposed to the perception of it as presented in newspapers.English Heritage has honoured its birthplace, 6 Grotes Buildings in Blackheath, which was also the home of poet, journalist and co-founder of the organisation Charles Madge.I have often thought of this building as the missing link between Dickens and Indiana Jones, a vast, dark storage facility with hidden treasures and secret...
The Independent

Home Office to face legal battle over conditions at Manston migrant centre

The Home Office is facing a judicial review over conditions at the Manston migrant centre in Kent, the immigration minister has said.Robert Jenrick said the government has received “initial contact” for a judicial review after reports of severe overcrowding.Council leaders from across Kent have told the Home Office they are “at breaking point”, after new facilities keep opening up to process migrants and hotels are booked up to house them.Hundreds of people are thought to have been moved out of the disused airfield site near Ramsgate following concerns it had become dangerously overcrowded this week.But migrants held at Manston...
The Independent

NHS urged to offer patients better access to genetic testing

More must be done to maintain the UK’s mantle as a world leader in genomic medicine, a new report suggests.The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) warned the UK’s position could be undermined if patients are not able to benefit from the services on offer.A new report from the association claims the UK is not capitalising on its current genetic testing strengths and is falling behind some other countries.This includes slower turnaround time for tests and offering less genetic screening for babies.With regard to newborn screening, the authors of the report said the UK is “lagging behind European counterparts,...
The Independent

Elderly ‘cut back on care’ as cost-of-living crisis bites

A significant proportion of elderly people plan to cut back on the amount of money they spend on care amid the cost-of-living crisis, a new poll suggests.Age UK said that there could be impacts on the health service after a new poll found that one in 10 over 60s across the UK were planning to reduce or stop the care they receive because they cannot afford the cost.The charity said that care needs are “essential” in keeping people fit and well.Meanwhile, its new poll of 1,600 people over the age of 60 found that 22% were planning on cutting back...
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy