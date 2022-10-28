Rishi Sunak news – live: PM warned spies may be reluctant to share secrets with Braverman

Spies may be reluctant to share secrets with Suella Braverman , a former home secretary has warned amid backlash over her reappointment to the top Home Office job.

Lord Blunkett warned intelligence agencies both home and abroad may think twice about sharing information after Ms Braverman wasreinstated as home secretary just days after resigning over a security breach.

The former Labour home secretary warned UK security services may be reluctant to “provide briefings and the openness needed” while international agencies may worry information would be “passed out of government”.

Rishi Sunak brought Ms Braverman back as home secretary just days after she was caught sending a Tory backbencher a sensitive document from a personal email account.

The row has been fuelled by further claims about Ms Braverman’s conduct and led to demands for an inquiry into the allegations.

A former Tory party chair claimed she had been involved in “multiple breaches” of the ministerial code last night.