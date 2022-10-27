Ralphie's all grown up! Peter Billingsley reprises his iconic role for A Christmas Story Christmas nearly 40 years after the original holiday classic

Fans who have waited nearly 40 years for a sequel to the hit holiday classic film A Christmas Story can rejoice.

The first photos from the upcoming follow-up movie - A Christmas Story Christmas - have just been released, along with a new movie poster.

'Here is your first look at #AChristmasStoryChristmas!' it reads on the Warner Bros. Pictures Instagram page on Wednesday, October 26, which sent out three photos taken from scenes in the upcoming movie.

First look: Warner Bros Pictures released the first photos from the upcoming film A Christmas Story Christmas, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, nearly 40 years after the original film A Christas Story (1983)

One of the new images shows Billingsley, as Ralphie wearing his thick rimmed glasses, trying to adjust the star at the top of the Family's Christmas tree, all while his wife Sandy looks on.

Billingsley, now 51, is also seen sitting in front of the fireplace with a massive book on his lap with his family, which includes actress Julie Hagerty (Mrs. Parker: Ralph's mother), Erinn Hayes (Sandy Parker: Ralph's wife), Julianna Layne (Julie Parker: Ralph's daughter) and River Drosche (Mark Parker: Ralph's son).

In the last image, Ralphie and his wife Sandy Parker are pictured with their two young children, who look to be in awe at some sort of Christas-themed event.

Family outing: Ralphie and his wife Sandy Parker are pictured with their two young children, who look to be in awe at some sort of Christmas-themed event

The promotional push also includes the release of a brand new poster showing Billingsley all grown up as Ralphie carrying a brown suitcase and matching brown leather bag over his right shoulder.

'Ralphie comes home' it says below a photo of the Parkers' house.

'Oh fudge! Check out who's coming home for Christmas in the new poster for #AChristmasStoryChristmas - streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 17,' it reads in the caption.

Along with Billingsley, the other actors reprising their roles from the original film, which is set 33 years after the beloved original, include Ian Petrella (Randy Parker: Ralph's brother), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus) and R. D. Robb (Schwartz).

Movie poster: Warner Bros Pictures also released a poster ahead of the release on HBO Max

The new poster and photos arrive less than two weeks after the first teaser for the HBO Max film dropped, which began with a quick glimpse of the family house both outside and inside the home.

There's also flashes of the famous leg lamp as Ralphie's dad Mr Parker (played by Darren McGavin) could be heard saying: 'Fragile. It must be Italian.'

That cuts to a photo of the young Ralphie in the snow before a voiceover from the original flick saying: 'oh fudge!'

It ends with a closeup on the now grown up Ralphie and his signature smile.

Promo push: The teaser began with classic lines from the 1983 original film and flashes of the home, including the famous leg lamp as Ralphie's dad Mr Parker (played by Darren McGavin) could be heard saying: 'Fragile. It must be Italian'

Oh fudge! Ralphie's signature smile could be seen at the very end of the short clip

Legendary: The teaser also ended with a throwback image of the iconic character Ralphie as a child from the original 1983 film

Highly-anticipated: A Christmas Story Story will begin streaming on HBO Max on November 17

Back in January it was announced that Billingsley would be coming back to his signature role to lead a sequel to the perennial holiday favorite.

The star–turned–filmmaker reprises his role in the new film that's expected to take place when Ralphie is an adult in the 1970s, The Hollywood Reporter revealed at the time.

In addition to starring in the long-awaited sequel to the 1983 classic, Billingsley also serves as producer for its production companies Legendary and Warner Bros. alongside longtime friend Vince Vaughn for Wild West Picture Show Productions.

A Christmas miracle! Back in January it was announced that Billingsley would be coming back to reprise his signature role in the sequel to the perennial holiday favorite

The Christmas Chronicles director Clay Kaytis helmed the much-anticipated sequel film, which will be released on Warner's HBO Max streaming service.

The original A Christmas Story was an episodic period piece set sometime in the late 1930s to early 1940s that follows nine-year-old Ralphie as he navigates school and family relationships in a fictional Indiana town while dreaming of getting a Red Ryder BB rifle for Christmas.

In the '70s-set sequel, Ralphie will return home to his old house on Cleveland Street to give his own children the same kind of 'magical Christmas' he experienced as a child.

The original Christmas Story was a period piece set sometime in the late 1930s to early 1940s that follows Ralphie, nine, as he navigates school and family relationships in a fictional Indiana town while dreaming of getting a Red Ryder BB rifle for Christmas; still from A Christmas Story

All grown up: In the '70s-set sequel, Ralphie will return home to his old house on Cleveland Street to give his own children the same kind of 'magical Christmas' he experienced as a child, while also moving on from the death of his father; seen in 2018 in Beverly Hills

The original film was lauded for its realistic production design, which impeccably matched the time period and the Midwestern setting, and the publication writes that the new film will try to adopt a similar style.

Adult Ralphie will reunite with some of his childhood friends featured in the original movie while also trying to move on from the death of his father, often referred to as The Old Man in the original and played by Darren McGavin.

Although the original was filmed in Cleveland, Ohio, with some additional scenes done in Ontario, Canada, the new production wasn't shot in the United States. Instead, Hungary will be filling in for what is supposed to be Hammond, Indiana.

There are expected to be plenty of references to the original film, which annually plays for 24 hours on TBS and TNT from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day.

Rise in standing: A Christmas Story was initially only modestly successful and received mixed reviews upon its 1983 release, but it became a perennial favorite over the years thanks to repeated TV broadcasts

A Christmas Story, which also starred Melinda Dillon as Ralphie's mother, was initially only modestly successful and received mixed reviews upon its 1983 release.

But over the years the film grew in popularity, with the help of home video releases and television broadcasts, until it came to be regarded as one of the best and most popular Christmas films of all time.

Following his acclaimed performance in A Christmas Story, Billingsley continued to act more sporadically as he grew older, before focusing on behind the camera work as a director and producer.

He went on to direct the comedy film Couple Retreat, starring his friends Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, and he executive produced the animated comedy series F For Family with Vaughn.

In 2008, he played a small role as a scientist in Iron Man, which was directed by Favreau, and both actors were later featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A Christmas Story Christmas starts streaming on HBO Max on November 17.