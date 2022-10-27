ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The Spectacular Circus and all the fun returns to El Paso!

By Irene Romero
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Carden International Circus announced Wednesday the Spectacular Circus is returning to El Paso County Coliseum for six spectacular performances.

The show is returning Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20.

The Carden family celebrates almost sixty years of presenting the circus tradition to audiences across the U.S. This year features a new generation of circus performers from across the globe.

Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns! All this and more to bring unforgettable memories to all.

Tickets are on sale now at www.spectacularcircus.com or one hour before show time at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano Dr, El Paso, TX  79905.

General Admission tickets are $10 for children 12 & under, adult tickets are $25 with a limited number of $30 Reserved Seating and $35 VIP Floor Seats available.

