Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lastwordonsports.com

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
LOS ANGELES, CA

