Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."
Stephen A. Smith tells Jeanie Buss to trade LeBron James after ugly start.
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kendrick Perkins says Russell Westbrook will not handle coming off the bench well.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Robert Horry discusses Lakers’ biggest issue this season
One of the most clutch players the NBA thinks he knows what the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest problem is. Former Laker Robert Horry discussed his ex-team during his “Big Shot Bob with Robert Horry” show on PodcastOne. During Thursday’s episode, Horry said the Lakers’ biggest problem is their shot selection.
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
Warriors fans were concerned after the team dropped to 3-3 after a shocking loss to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
Magic Johnson reveals his Lakers pitch to LeBron James.
Memphis Grizzlies give up 19 3-pointers in road loss to Utah Jazz without Ja Morant
A clash between two high-scoring offenses lived up to the hype. The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz went back and forth until the final seconds, but the Jazz were red-hot on their home floor. Memphis trailed by one when Malik Beasley made a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Tyus...
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Anthony Davis Is Questionable, LeBron James Is Probable
Juan Toscano-Anderson with a left ankle strain joins Anthony Davis on the questionable list.
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
lastwordonsports.com
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
