Madison Magazine will debut a redesign in the January 2023 issue, and I’m excited to give you more details about the changes ahead. Our last big redesign was at the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic makes it feel like that was much longer ago than it was. Creative Director Tim Burton — whose creative vision has shaped the magazine during his 20 years here — takes the lead on reimagining the look of the book. But with a new look comes some editorial changes, too.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO