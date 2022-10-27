Read full article on original website
Oregon shuts out Monona Grove to win sectional championship
Waunakee remains undefeated, beats Middleton 21-14
Wisconsin Dells wins sectional championship over McFarland in overtime
Sun Prairie East rolls past DeForest winning 56-21
Sandra Lou Balfour
MIDDLETON – Sandra Lou Balfour, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Attic Angel Health Center. She was born in Chariton, Iowa, on Oct. 16, 1938, the daughter of Charles and Rowena (Brown) Goodell. Sandra attended the University of Nebraska, where she met Raymond...
No. 1 Monroe edges Pewaukee with come from behind win
Middleton girls volleyball heading to state after four set win over Waunakee
Lodi avenges regular season loss, beats Lake Mills 34-13
Abbie Dix and Brodhead power past Mineral Point
Michael James Moen
MADISON – Michael James Moen, age 76, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Care Center. A celebration of Michael’s life is being planned. Please check back for updates. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care.
Patrick Thomas Fencil
Patrick Thomas Fencil of Madison, Wis., passed away suddenly at home on August 2, 2022, at the age of 71. Before retiring, Patrick worked for 32 years as a Psychiatric Care Technician at Mendota Mental Health Institute where he was known for his great compassion for patients and coworkers. Patrick...
Jean Ann Rydecki
OREGON – Jean Ann (Rozelle) Rydecki was taken to her heavenly home the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Beehive Memory Care Home of Oregon. She was surrounded with love by her husband, Dick, of 55 years, and daughters, Kristin and Catherine. Jean was born to Raymond and...
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle
Barbara Ann Harkins Belle passed away on Oct. 26th in Verona, Wisconsin. Barbara was born on July 21st, 1926, in Elkhorn, WI to Kellogg William and Laura Elizabeth (Dopke) Harkins. She was married to Robert Lowell Belle on Sept. 10, 1949, in Appleton, WI. She graduated from Appleton High School and Lawrence University (English) both of Appleton, WI and attended American University, DC.
Andrew B. “Andy” Munthe
Andrew B. Munthe, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, with Pasto John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Sunday. A full obituary will be posted. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Verna Elaine Winters
SAUK CITY – Verna Elaine Winters, age 100, of Sauk City, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Maplewood Health Care Center. She was born on May 12, 1922, in Heaton, N.D. Verna graduated from Heaton North Dakota Teachers College. She loved teaching and was involved in the Military in the Women’s Air Corps as a private citizen. She traveled to Washington D.C. during her and met her husband, Russell James Winters, there. They married on Nov. 20, 1950. She enjoyed her travels to Japan with Russ while he served during World War II. Verna loved sewing and cooking and could make the best baked goods.
A sneek peek at Madison Magazine’s 2023 redesign
Madison Magazine will debut a redesign in the January 2023 issue, and I’m excited to give you more details about the changes ahead. Our last big redesign was at the beginning of 2020, but the pandemic makes it feel like that was much longer ago than it was. Creative Director Tim Burton — whose creative vision has shaped the magazine during his 20 years here — takes the lead on reimagining the look of the book. But with a new look comes some editorial changes, too.
Dr. Jesse G. Reinstein
Dr. Jesse G. Reinstein, PhD Chemistry, died on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Memorial services will be at 12:00 PM, (Noon), Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flower memorial may be made to the Jesse G. Reinstein Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Wineke: What makes an organ entertainment?
MADISON, Wis. — Attending this week’s Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Overture organ concert taught me something unique about classical music as entertainment. Guest artist Christopher Houlihan played brilliantly. He is the Distinguished Chair of Chapel Music at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., and is one of the most prominent organists in the world.
Elizabeth J. Garner
Elizabeth J. Garner, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 9, 1954, in Oconomowoc, Wis., the daughter of Denis and Jeanette Rupnow. Elizabeth was an active member of St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church who enjoyed singing in the...
Marion Helen Pince-Bjurman
STOUGHTON -Helen Pince-Bjurman, age 102, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Nazareth Health & Rehab. She was born on April 23, 1920, in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Marion Wick. Helen held a strong faith in her Lord Jesus and enjoyed being an active...
