VIAV - Free Report) have jumped 8.1% over the past three months, driven by healthy revenues on the back of a flexible business model and solid market response for cost-effective solutions. The company reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and the bottom lines beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Backed by robust order trends, the company expects this growth momentum to continue driven by industry tailwinds such as 5G and mobile network densification, growing precedence of 3D sensing and anti-counterfeiting products. The current-fiscal earnings estimates have moved up 9% over the past year, while that for the next fiscal has risen 13.8%, implying healthy growth potential. Despite supply chain headwinds, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock appears to be a solid investment option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

2 HOURS AGO