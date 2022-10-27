ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president

PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: Protest with a purpose

The key to an effective protest is a complex and difficult series of minor accomplishments. Ineffective protests are the ones that make the observer think, "Wait, what?" The present social activism trend that involves glue is an excellent example of the latter. In recent months, with a significant spike in...
Herald & Review

LETTER: Money shouldn't be a concern

This is not one candidate against the other party. This is making a big deal out of a candidate inheriting family money when our Governor has inherited greatly but is in very quiet other party! As long as your money is legal, it isn't my business.
NBC Chicago

Southern Illinois Couple To Serve 14 Days in Jail For Role in U.S. Capitol Attack

A federal judge Friday ordered a southern Illinois couple to each spend 14 days in jail for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan said he would allow Christopher and Tina Logsdon, of Sesser, to serve their sentences intermittently, on weekends. He said Tina Logsdon could start serving her time after her husband finished his sentence.
SESSER, IL
Herald & Review

Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea clashed repeatedly in their final debate Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet's effectiveness during his 13 years in Congress. O'Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for a spending...
COLORADO STATE
Herald & Review

Two state tribes seek federal recognition

Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that's been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process. Two state-recognized tribes are hoping Congress will right what they see as wrongs of the past.
ALABAMA STATE
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 11:36 p.m. EDT

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.
MADISON, CA

