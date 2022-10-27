Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Says She's 'Heartbroken And Traumatized' After Husband's Attack
Nancy Pelosi's statement comes one day after a man broke into her San Francisco home and beat her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Elon Musk spreads unfounded conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack on Twitter
Days after taking control of Twitter, Elon Musk posted and later deleted an unfounded conspiracy theory on Sunday about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. On Saturday, Hillary Clinton tweeted a Los Angeles Times story profiling the suspect, who is accused of breaking into...
Czech populist billionaire Babis vows to run for president
PRAGUE — (AP) — Populist billionaire Andrej Babis has announced his intention to run for the largely ceremonial post of the Czech Republic’s president. Babis, the controversial former prime minister, made his announcement on Sunday evening in a television broadcast. He said his only goal is “for people to have a better life.”
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Protest with a purpose
The key to an effective protest is a complex and difficult series of minor accomplishments. Ineffective protests are the ones that make the observer think, "Wait, what?" The present social activism trend that involves glue is an excellent example of the latter. In recent months, with a significant spike in...
Herald & Review
LETTER: Money shouldn't be a concern
This is not one candidate against the other party. This is making a big deal out of a candidate inheriting family money when our Governor has inherited greatly but is in very quiet other party! As long as your money is legal, it isn't my business.
Herald & Review
Study finds Americans dies younger in states with conservative policies
A new study concluded Americans die younger in states with conservative policies. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
NBC Chicago
Southern Illinois Couple To Serve 14 Days in Jail For Role in U.S. Capitol Attack
A federal judge Friday ordered a southern Illinois couple to each spend 14 days in jail for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Senior Judge Thomas Hogan said he would allow Christopher and Tina Logsdon, of Sesser, to serve their sentences intermittently, on weekends. He said Tina Logsdon could start serving her time after her husband finished his sentence.
Herald & Review
Bennet, O'Dea spar on issues in final Colorado Senate debate
DENVER (AP) — Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican challenger Joe O'Dea clashed repeatedly in their final debate Friday over inflation, abortion and Bennet's effectiveness during his 13 years in Congress. O'Dea hammered Bennet for voting with President Joe Biden 98% of the time, blaming him for a spending...
Herald & Review
Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Bird's-eye view of history: Illinois farmland of the past viewable through online archives
The shape of America’s farms has changed over time. The evidence exists in numerous databases that offer a bird’s-eye view of the landscape. And while there are myriad ways to access aerial photos today, it literally took a federal act to create and preserve photos of America’s historic landscape.
Herald & Review
AP source: Intruder in Speaker Pelosi's home shouted 'where is Nancy?' before assaulting her husband
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Intruder in Speaker Pelosi's home shouted 'where is Nancy?' before assaulting her husband. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Two state tribes seek federal recognition
Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that's been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process. Two state-recognized tribes are hoping Congress will right what they see as wrongs of the past.
Herald & Review
US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions Iranian group that put a bounty on life of author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 11:36 p.m. EDT
Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'. SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An intruder attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Police say they were called to the couple's home, where they discovered David DePape and Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer — and then the intruder beat Pelosi with it before being subdued. Nancy Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack and returned late Friday to California. The attacker's shouts echoed the chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, when rioters searched menacingly through the halls for her.
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
