The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Stephen A. Smith Tells The Lakers To Trade LeBron James: "They Might Actually Start Off The Season 0-11."
Stephen A. Smith tells Jeanie Buss to trade LeBron James after ugly start.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Yardbarker
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Has Officially Been Moved To The Bench In Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to make a few changes amidst their 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, one of which is moving nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the bench.
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kendrick Perkins says Russell Westbrook will not handle coming off the bench well.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia 76ers must solve the “Harden Paradox”
The Philadelphia 76ers have a choice ahead of them and the results of their decision could very-well decide the fate of their season. Through the NBA’s young tenure in this world, a few of the sport’s most dedicated philosophers have discovered and coined hypotheses that have helped explain the game throughout its history. Take Bill Simmons’s — or rather his friend, Dave Cirilli’s — “Ewing Theory.” The idea behind this postulation was that “Patrick Ewing’s teams (both at Georgetown and with New York) inexplicably played better when Ewing was either injured or missing extended stretches because of foul trouble.”
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Phillies Steal Game 1 on J.T. Realmuto’s 10th-Inning Home Run
Philadelphia trailed 5–0 after three innings but never relented.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo
In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Former Angel Brandon Marsh 'Surprised' to be Traded, Enjoying Postseason Success
His revamped swing has helped him succeed in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
