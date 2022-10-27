ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers were faced with overwhelming odds. After going down 3-1 against the 73-9 Warriors, there was a lot of doubt that LeBron and his team would be able to win the series. But after edging out for a close win in Game 5,...
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."

Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
The Philadelphia 76ers must solve the “Harden Paradox”

The Philadelphia 76ers have a choice ahead of them and the results of their decision could very-well decide the fate of their season. Through the NBA’s young tenure in this world, a few of the sport’s most dedicated philosophers have discovered and coined hypotheses that have helped explain the game throughout its history. Take Bill Simmons’s — or rather his friend, Dave Cirilli’s — “Ewing Theory.” The idea behind this postulation was that “Patrick Ewing’s teams (both at Georgetown and with New York) inexplicably played better when Ewing was either injured or missing extended stretches because of foul trouble.”
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo

In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss

Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot

Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday

Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.

