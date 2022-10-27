ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday

By Cameron Kiszla, Vivian Chow
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

An astronomical $700 million dollars is up for grabs on Wednesday night as the Powerball Lottery numbers have been officially drawn.

The winning numbers are 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24, and the Power Play is 2X.

The jackpot continued ballooning from $680 million after no winning tickets were drawn matching all six numbers on Monday night. This marked the 36th consecutive drawing without a winner.

The winner of Wednesday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $335.7 million if they opted for that route, instead of the 30-year annuity prize.

If a winner emerges from Wednesday’s drawing, it would mark the largest jackpot prize this year, which already saw a winning ticket worth $473 million sold earlier this year in Arizona.

Wednesday’s winner would also get the one of the largest jackpots in U.S. history, according to Powerball officials.

An NJ.com report places Wednesday’s prize as the eighth-biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Four prizes have topped $1 billion, while the next four have been in the $700 million range.

When removing the Mega Millions prizes, Wednesday’s jackpot is the fifth-biggest Powerball prize in American history, Powerball officials said.

The Powerball is at $700M: How inflation is leading to bigger jackpots

To play the lottery, you can pick five numbers between 1 and 69 and a Powerball number from 1 to 26 or choose a randomly generated set.

The odds of correctly choosing all six numbers and winning the grand prize remain slim with a 1 in 292.2 million chance, according to Powerball.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 a piece for those interested in dipping their feet into the potential prize pool.

