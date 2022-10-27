Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Obama in Georgia lambasts Walker as 'a celebrity that wants to be a politician'
Former President Barack Obama described Herschel Walker as "a celebrity that wants to be a politician" during a speech Friday night in Georgia, lauding the Republican Senate nominee as "one of the best running backs of all time," but someone who is not equipped to be a United States senator.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama's strong suit. During his time in the White House, the campaign seasons of 2010 and 2014 were among the lowest points of his presidency, as Democratic control of first the House and then the Senate washed away in some of the most humbling defeats of his time in office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats face tough choices as GOP's House offensive moves deep into blue terrain
The road to a Republican House runs through Rep. Tom Malinowski's district in northern New Jersey. But with fewer than two weeks before Election Day, Democratic groups in Washington seem to be shifting strategies to limit their losses by pumping money into bluer areas, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are unlikely to save the House.
Nancy Pelosi Says She's 'Heartbroken And Traumatized' After Husband's Attack
Nancy Pelosi's statement comes one day after a man broke into her San Francisco home and beat her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer.
Churches Are Breaking IRS Rules by Backing Political Candidates: Report
Evangelical churches in Texas and elsewhere have been allegedly flouting a federal regulation prohibiting them from endorsing political candidates, according to a ProPublica and Texas Tribune report—and the IRS has not batted an eye. The investigation found at least 18 churches in states such as Texas, Alaska, and California that have advocated for specific candidates and referred to candidates they do not like as “demonic,” among other terms. The abdications came after years of the IRS’ apathy in enforcing the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits such activity, and former President Donald Trump’s urge to abolish the law entirely. The IRS wouldn’t comment on any current, former, or potential investigation of the alleged violations, though the outlets claimed they found more violations within the last two years than the IRS has investigated within the last decade. Read it at Texas Tribune
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bill Clinton goes to bat for endangered chair of House Democrats' campaign arm
Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric. Clinton's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters' phones in the last week from both...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney's PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the "security mom" -- the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump's presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families. But Democrats hope the tide...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress. "Anything that I can do to earn your vote or your support? Any questions?" he asks over and over as he encounters new people at an outdoor mall here in Tucson. Ciscomani is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
White House on Ron Klain violating the Hatch Act: 'We are not perfect'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Joe Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain violated the Hatch Act, saying that they take the provision seriously but that they "are not perfect." "Ron is very careful and takes the Hatch Act very seriously in his media appearances and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Appeals court clears way for IRS to turn over Trump tax returns to House committee
The House Ways and Means Committee is set to receive former President Donald Trump's IRS tax returns in one week after a federal appeals court on Thursday declined Trump's request to hold up the release. The Supreme Court could still intervene if Trump appeals. A three-judge panel on the DC...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots cast with 11 days to go before midterms
More than 17.5 million pre-election ballots have been cast across 46 states as of Friday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Pre-election voting turnout has kept pace with the 2018 midterm elections, but it's too early to tell if total election turnout will meet or outpace that year's record-breaking turnout, as the 2020 election cycle could have had significant impacts on voting habits.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lindsey Graham tells Supreme Court that Fani Willis is in a 'rush' for his testimony
Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a new brief filed with the Supreme Court on Friday, says there's no rush necessary for his testimony to the Fulton County grand jury investigating 2020 election subversion plots in Georgia, as the senator asks the justices to block a subpoena while his legal challenge to it plays out.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'SNL' takes on notable Republicans before the midterm elections
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off this week's episode with Heidi Gardner leading a PBS NewsHour focused on three notable Republicans before the midterm elections in less than two weeks. First up was Herschel Walker, played by Kenan Thompson. "My name is Herschel Walker Texas Ranger," Thompson as Walker said, kicking...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Assailant tried to tie up Paul Pelosi in home attack and shouted, 'Where is Nancy?' sources say
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in San Francisco by a male assailant early Friday morning, law enforcement sources told CNN. The assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the speaker of the House, according to a source briefed on the attack.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
??How elections work
Whether you're the most hardened of political junkies or you only tune in every other November to vote, it's always a good idea to brush up on some of the terms you hear thrown around during election season and remind yourself who is up for election and how CNN assesses these races. Here are the answers to some basic questions a lot of people might be asking.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Frustrated lawmakers want protection for their families as threats increase
The increase in threats to US lawmakers over the last two years has also extended to family members, according to federal law enforcement officials, but a lack of federal protection for families is frustrating some members of Congress. After the attack on Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Illinois...
Comments / 0