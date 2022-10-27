Evangelical churches in Texas and elsewhere have been allegedly flouting a federal regulation prohibiting them from endorsing political candidates, according to a ProPublica and Texas Tribune report—and the IRS has not batted an eye. The investigation found at least 18 churches in states such as Texas, Alaska, and California that have advocated for specific candidates and referred to candidates they do not like as “demonic,” among other terms. The abdications came after years of the IRS’ apathy in enforcing the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits such activity, and former President Donald Trump’s urge to abolish the law entirely. The IRS wouldn’t comment on any current, former, or potential investigation of the alleged violations, though the outlets claimed they found more violations within the last two years than the IRS has investigated within the last decade. Read it at Texas Tribune

TEXAS STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO