Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Has Officially Been Moved To The Bench In Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are prepared to make a few changes amidst their 0-4 start to the 2022-23 NBA season, one of which is moving nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook to the bench.
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kendrick Perkins says Russell Westbrook will not handle coming off the bench well.
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Yardbarker
Vince Carter Compares Russell Westbrook's Situation With Lakers To Allen Iverson: "Allen Iverson Did Not Want To Come Off The Bench, And He Could Not Handle Coming Off The Bench."
Ever since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the tumultuous summer of 2019, Russell Westbrook had some issues taking on lesser roles wherever he went. After leaving the Thunder, he reunited with James Harden, and that fit wasn't good at all for either player. Following that, he teamed up...
Complex
LeBron James Announces He’s No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
LeBron James is parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys. James made the announcement while speaking with Maverick Carter on Instagram Live on Thursday, claiming Cowboys owner Jerry Jones requiring that his team’s players stand for the national anthem four years ago was the last straw. LeBron confirmed he’s “all...
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
Brooklyn Nets get a taste of Memphis soul at The Four Way restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Four Way restaurant in Memphis’ Soulsville neighborhood has served high-profile customers from Coach Penny Hardaway to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. over the years. But the group that pulled up Monday night was a first for the historic soul food spot, as the entire Brooklyn Nets team showed up to eat […]
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
NBC Sports
Steph proves again Warriors can't pay him his true value
SAN FRANCISCO – Upon hearing Thursday morning that the latest valuation of the Warriors was set at $7 billion, tops in the NBA for the first time in franchise history, Andre Iguodala could not resist a snide but very trenchant remark. “Steph got a piece of that?” Iguodala asked....
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
lastwordonsports.com
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
Lakers News: First Take Proposes Drastic Step For Lakers
The Lakers need to do something, but will they go as far as trading everything they have?
Brooklyn Nets Fans Threw a Cup of Ice at Luka Doncic
VIDEO: Fans throw cup at Luka Doncic.
Ben Simmons Airballs Wide Open Layup During Nets - Mavericks Game
VIDEO: Ben Simmons' layup airball.
Comments / 0