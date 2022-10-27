Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Germany Tells Serbia: You Have to Choose Between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. "The need for a decision is coming to a...
US News and World Report
Italian Mafia Kingpin Captured in Argentina - Police
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's federal police arrested a top Italian mobster on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the security agency said in a statement Monday, bringing a years-long manhunt to an end. Carmine Alfonso Maiorano, a 68-year-old leader of the Italian 'Ndrangheta mafia, was captured last Wednesday in the...
US News and World Report
Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran
The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
US News and World Report
North Korea Says U.S.-South Korea Drills 'Can No Longer Be Tolerated'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Korea on Tuesday again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt joint military exercises, saying such "rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," while the White House said concern remains high about the potential for a North Korean nuclear test. The United States and...
US News and World Report
Brazilian Assets Rally in Volatile Session After Lula Elected President
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Brazil's currency and main stock index rallied in a volatile session on Monday, a day after leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the country's presidential election, with investors bracing for a choppy week ahead. The Brazilian real gained more than 2% against the dollar after...
US News and World Report
China Foreign Ministry: Unaware of Situation After Unverified Social Media Posts Lift Markets
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was unaware of the situation following a market rally after social media posts circulated an unverified document that said China was forming a committee to assess border reopening in March. "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," foreign...
US News and World Report
Albania Tells Britain: Do Not Blame Us for Your Immigration Problems
LONDON (Reuters) - Albania's prime minister accused Britain on Wednesday of using his country's citizens as scapegoats for its failed immigration policies after derogatory comments by British ministers about a rise in the number of Albanian asylum-seekers. Edi Rama said Britain was falsely targeting Albanians "as the cause of its...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Greets Vietnamese Ally With Ceremony, Call for Defiance
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told the visiting leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party on Monday that both countries and parties should "never let anyone interfere" with their progress, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The bullish message against outside interference came at a time of strained relations between China...
US News and World Report
Putin Discussed Upcoming G20 Summit With Indonesian President
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed an upcoming G20 summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. The statement did not mention whether Putin planned to attend the summit, which is set to take place this month on the Indonesian island of Bali.
US News and World Report
Nigeria's Obasanjo Clinches Unlikely Ethiopia Truce
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Olusegun Obasanjo has had mixed results as a mediator of intractable conflicts across Africa since he stepped down as Nigeria's president in 2007, although he has never tired of trying. But on Wednesday the 85-year-old secured a surprise win, leading the team that announced a cessation of...
US News and World Report
Canada Plans Record Immigration Targets Amid Labour Crunch
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and has boosted its targets over the next two years as the country looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labour shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday. Canada now expects to welcome...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Confirms Shareholder Meeting for Capital Hike
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday confirmed an extraordinary general meeting will take place on November 23 for shareholders to approve a proposed capital increase. The embattled bank is hoping to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.01 billion) in fresh capital to fund its restructuring and pad...
US News and World Report
Senior Chinese Diplomat Urges U.S. to End Ideological Bias - Chinese State Media
BEIJING (Reuters) - Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Washington should not let itself be blinded by ideological bias when dealing with China, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday. Wang Yi made the comments when he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken,...
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Backers Call on Brazil Military to Intervene After Lula Victory
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday held rallies to call for an armed forces intervention following the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a move that military experts say is out of the question. The country's electoral authority on Sunday said Lula...
US News and World Report
Don't Post Details of Missing Ukrainians, Kyiv Urges Citizens
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian government on Wednesday urged citizens not to post details about soldiers and civilians who are missing, saying this could help Russia identify valuable prisoners and track down people who are trying to avoid capture. Deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said people were turning to social media...
US News and World Report
China Evergrande Unit Gets Notice for $4.48 Billion Loan From Shengjing Bank
(Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd. The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.
US News and World Report
Japan Warns Residents to Seek Shelter as North Korea Missile Flies Over
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government warned residents of Miyagi, Yamagata and Niigata prefectures to seek shelter indoors after North Korea's missile launch, according to J-Alert Emergency Broadcasting System issued on Thursday. The missile has already flown past Japan's territory toward the Pacific Ocean, the government later said. (Reporting by Kantaro...
US News and World Report
Chip Dip: Australia's Woolworths Says Floods Are Hurting Potato Crops
(Reuters) -Top Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd said heavy rain may keep squeezing supply of farm-based staples, including potato chips, as soaring shelf prices contributed to a decline in first-quarter food sales, sending is shares skidding lower. The trading update on Thursday underscores the impact of a third La Nina...
US News and World Report
I Bonds: The Risk-Free Asset Yielding Nearly 7%
The U.S. consumer price index, or CPI, rose by 8.2% in September, remaining near its highest levels since the early 1980s. For Americans concerned about falling stock prices and soaring inflation, U.S. I bonds may be an attractive option. [. Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter. ]
Comments / 0