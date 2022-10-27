Spencer Petras passed for 220 yards—his second-highest mark of the season—and one score. In the process, Iowa (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) racked up its season highs in rushing yards, total offense and points.
Afterwards, Petras caught up with the media to discuss his day, the offense’s overall performance and what’s ahead for his group at Purdue next week and beyond.
If he's ever had a better first-half feeling throwing it at Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
"Yeah, I felt good. I think those guys did a really nice job of creating separation and, you know, the offensive line kept me clean practically the whole...
