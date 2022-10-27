Read full article on original website
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
How Taylor Swift Went Back to the Past and Turned ‘Midnights' Into Her Biggest Album Success Yet
Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album topped her own record for weekly sales last achieved by the pop icon with "Reputation" five years ago. The new album is a return to the past for Swift in several key respects. She's been back on social media with a major marketing effort; she's planning...
Amal Clooney Had a Funny Response to George Clooney and Julia Robert’s Kissing Scenes in ‘Ticket to Paradise’: ‘What the Hell!’
George Clooney and Julia Roberts had to kiss rather often while filming scenes for 'Ticket to Paradise.'
‘Julie & Julia' Author Julie Powell Dead at 49
Julie Powell, the food blogger played by Amy Adams in the film "Julie & Julia," died at age 49 in her New York residence Oct. 26, per The New York Times. According to her husband, Eric Powell, Julie's cause of death was cardiac arrest. Her passing comes about 20 years...
Ciara Shines On Instagram In Latest Reel While Teasing New Single
Ciara took to Instagram to tease her new single with GloRilla and Summer Walker while looking beautiful in the process.
