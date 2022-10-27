ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karrueche Tran shines bright in unique golden dress at world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Hollywood

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The much-anticipated superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the direct sequel to Black Panther (2018), had its world premiere event at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 26.

Model and actress Karrueche Tran was among the array of stars to lend their support and hit the red carpet ahead of the screening.

Tran, who played a stripper-turned-manicurist in the hit TNT drama series Claws for its four season run, which just ended in February, turned more than a few heads in a unique one-shoulder dress that showcased her enviable petite 5ft1in curves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anKEW_0ioCYmoH00
Shining star: Karrueche Tran was among the celebrities to attend the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 26

Tran, 34, stepped out in front of the photographers lined up for the pre-screening festivities in a golden orange dress that covered most of her left leg while exposing much of her right one.

The upper portion did a flip flop of sorts by covering most her right arm while leaving most of her left arm and shoulder bare.

In a perfect match, the Los Angeles native also donned a pair of strappy golden heels that wrapped up around her ankles and calves a few times.

She also opted to add a hefty and healthy dose of accessories that includes an assortment of silver and gold bracelets, rings, and dangling earrings.

Rounding out her overall look, the model and actress had her raven tresses styled in rows of braids that were pulled back off her face with a ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgARI_0ioCYmoH00
String a pose: The model and actress, 34, stunned in a golden orange dress that helped her showcase her petite 5ft1in figure while on the red carpet

Some of the other celebs to attend the world premiere events included the likes of Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Auli'i Cravalho, Chloe Bailey, Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Tyler Perry, Xochitl Gomez, Caroline Wanga, Michael B. Jordan, Michaela Coel and Daniel Kaluuya, among many others.

Of course, the stars of the new film were also on hand to light up the red carpet, including leading lady Letitia Wright (Shuri the princess of Wakanda), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku:), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams / Ironheart), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) and Angela Bassett (Ramonda) and the film's director Ryan Coogler.

Isaach de Bankolé, Dorothy Steel and Danny Sapani are also among the cast to reprise their roles alongside such other actors as Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Kamaru Usman and Richard Schiff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fRZp_0ioCYmoH00
New role; The former Claws star currently has a recurring role on the Peacock series Bel-Air

The strong female characters are expected to play a large role in the sequel, which will directly respond to the death of late actor Chadwick Boseman and his character King T'Challa.

The acclaimed actor passed away in August 2020 after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years earlier.

In the new film, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa's death. When Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, alerts them to a global threat and his disturbing plan to thwart it, the Wakandans band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in the U.S. on November 11 as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29DztM_0ioCYmoH00
Coming: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in the U.S. on November 11 as the final film in Phase Four of the MCU

