Clayton News Daily
Mike Gundy Accepts Blame After Oklahoma State’s Shutout Loss to Kansas State
View the original article to see embedded media. No. 9 Oklahoma State traveled to Manhattan, Kan., and got drubbed by No. 22 Kansas State, 48–0, on Saturday afternoon. The shocking blowout was the most lopsided defeat for Oklahoma State in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy. It was also the first time the Cowboys were shut out since Nov. 28, 2009, when they lost 27–0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam rivalry game.
Clayton News Daily
Will Howard's 4 TDs helps No. 22 Kansas State crush No. 9 Oklahoma State
Will Howard was 21-of-37 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns as No. 22 Kansas State routed No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 Saturday in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats led 35-0 at halftime. It was the largest victory in series history for the Wildcats. Howard, who started his first game of...
