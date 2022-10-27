View the original article to see embedded media. No. 9 Oklahoma State traveled to Manhattan, Kan., and got drubbed by No. 22 Kansas State, 48–0, on Saturday afternoon. The shocking blowout was the most lopsided defeat for Oklahoma State in nearly 18 seasons under coach Mike Gundy. It was also the first time the Cowboys were shut out since Nov. 28, 2009, when they lost 27–0 to Oklahoma in the Bedlam rivalry game.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO