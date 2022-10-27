Read full article on original website
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
Aggravated Assault indictment linked to alleged road rage shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Jonathan Doucet, 26, on a charge of Aggravated Assault. Doucet is accused of shooting another man June 27 in an alleged case of road rage in Beaumont. The victim was struck in the head and critically injured. Police say...
Orange County Sheriff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess to vandalizing the high school's football stadium, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. One suspect 18-year-old Ryan Bergeron is out of jail after posting $25,000 bond. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Johnney Davis III remained in jail. Davis, a senior at LCM,...
Jefferson County grand jury indicts Nederland woman accused of abusing two children
A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Nederland woman accused of beating two children. In August, Samantha Owen, 41, faces charges of injury to a child. Investigators say she beat two boys at her home in Nederland. KFDM/Fox 4's obtained court documents filled with details about the alleged beatings.
Beaumont Police Department is currently investigating a collision into a building
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police are responding to a reported car that crashed into a building. The accident happened in the 1300 Block of Louisiana near Gulf Avenue around 1:35pm. An 18-wheeler making a wide turn struck another vehicle which then crashed into the building. The driver of the...
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
Investigation underway into railcar accident death of man at Beaumont plant
BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial death at a Beaumont plant. Shortly after midnight Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street. 66-year old...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
Beaumont middle school student went missing from school and later found
BEAUMONT — A mother is looking to Beaumont ISD for answers after her 12-year-old daughter left campus and went missing Wednesday afternoon. A teacher didn't know she was gone until two hours later. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on the mother's concerns and the district's response.
Downtown Beaumont traffic alert for the Gift of Life 5K Color Rush
BEAUMONT — A traffic alert was issued for Friday, October 28, through Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Downtown Beaumont. The Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash will result in some closures. Main Street between Forsythe to College will be closed on Friday, October 28, 2022, starting at 12:00 noon.
Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students
WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
Chambers County receives replica of Vietnam Veteran Memorial for public to view
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A replica of the Vietnam Veteran Memorial has arrived in Chambers County. The Wall That Heals monument gives veterans, their loved ones, and the general public an opportunity to view the engraved names of all the fallen soldiers and to learn more about the Vietnam war.
The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
H.S. Football - District 9-5A-II - Week 10: PN-G 26 Nederland 24 Final
Port Neches, Tx — It was a rain soaked madness with both mid-county teams taking the lead in the final few minutes. PN-G was the last to score for the 26-24 win. The Indians have won four of the last five Bum Phillips Bowl championships. PN-G Head Coach Jeff Joseph was prepared for the madness.
Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard
Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston
HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
