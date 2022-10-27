ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle

ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Grand jury indicts teen accused of shooting at ride service driver

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has Indicted Timothy Parker, 18, of Beaumont, on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. According to the indictment, a man who works for a ride service company was called to an apartment complex on October 7 in Beaumont to pick up three men, including Parker.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Aggravated Assault indictment linked to alleged road rage shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Jonathan Doucet, 26, on a charge of Aggravated Assault. Doucet is accused of shooting another man June 27 in an alleged case of road rage in Beaumont. The victim was struck in the head and critically injured. Police say...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history

PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
PORT NECHES, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigation underway into railcar accident death of man at Beaumont plant

BEAUMONT — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial death at a Beaumont plant. Shortly after midnight Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the ExxonMobil Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street. 66-year old...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office: Teens confess to burglarizing China Elementary

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers, both 17, have confessed to burglarizing China Elementary School. On Monday, October 24, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent to China Elementary about a burglary that occurred during the weekend. School faculty noticed open doors, missing items, and some minor damage to parts of the building.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Downtown Beaumont traffic alert for the Gift of Life 5K Color Rush

BEAUMONT — A traffic alert was issued for Friday, October 28, through Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Downtown Beaumont. The Gift of Life 5K Monster Dash will result in some closures. Main Street between Forsythe to College will be closed on Friday, October 28, 2022, starting at 12:00 noon.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Warren ISD issues statement about racial insult posts allegedly made by students

WARREN — The Warren ISD athletic director has issued a public statement saying he's "embarrassed, disappointed, and disgusted" by social media posts allegedly made by Warren students, containing racial insults toward students at Hemphill High School following a football game between the two schools. The school district has also released a statement confirming it's investigating the posts.
WARREN, TX
KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Rao's Bakery

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us to Rao's Bakery to have a look at some Halloween sweet available this weekend. As well as some Astros specialty desserts in celebration of The World Series.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program

PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

H.S. Football - District 9-5A-II - Week 10: PN-G 26 Nederland 24 Final

Port Neches, Tx — It was a rain soaked madness with both mid-county teams taking the lead in the final few minutes. PN-G was the last to score for the 26-24 win. The Indians have won four of the last five Bum Phillips Bowl championships. PN-G Head Coach Jeff Joseph was prepared for the madness.
NEDERLAND, TX
KFDM-TV

Week 10 Tailgate Scorecard

Check throughout the night for updates for the following games:. West Brook @ United, Barbers Hill @ PA Memorial, Vidor @ Huffman-Hargrave, Jasper @ Hardin-Jefferson, Hamshire-Fannett @ Liberty. The Week 10 #KFDMTailgate Scorecard is here!. Oct. 28, 2022 — Unfortunately, the weather has altered our Tailgate Party plans. We won't...
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumonters taking in World Series game one in Houston

HOUSTON — Legendary former LU baseball coach Jim Gilligan is taking in World Series game one in Houston. He's joined by longtime Beaumont attorney and former LU great David Bernsen, along with Bernsen's son and law firm partner Cade Bernsen, and Brandon Barchus, a prominent Houston attorney.
HOUSTON, TX

