Texas State

CBS DFW

Doctors urge North Texans to get flu shots as cases surge especially among kids

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't gotten your annual flu shot yet, doctors say you should. The latest Texas Flu Report shows more October tests are turning out to be positive than in any of the last three years.  At Texas Star Pharmacy in Plano, pharmacist Josh Keller says he's seen a steady stream of people coming in for the flu shot. "It's almost like muscle memory for people to come in October into November before Thanksgiving to get their flu vaccine," he said. Xaviera McNealy gets hers every year. "When it comes down to your health and your family's health, I feel...
PLANO, TX
CBS Minnesota

What is RSV? What should parents be looking for?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Medical experts are warning of a triple-demic this winter – influenza, COVID-19 and RSV. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there's been a big spike in RSV hospitalizations over the past two weeks. So, what is RSV? Good Question. "It's respiratory syncytial virus," said Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare. "It affects our lungs, it affects our respiratory system and is descriptive of the way that the virus attacks the lungs. It melds cells together and that's something you call a syncytia." RSV is a common virus especially during the fall and winter months, but...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS DFW

Vaccine exemption rates have increased over last 5 years in North Texas schools

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Vaccine exemption rates have increased in virtually all North Texas school districts in the past five years, according to state records. Doctors are worried it makes the community more vulnerable to outbreaks of diseases like the measles. "Measles, mumps and rubella, diphtheria, Hep A - all these vaccines that are really helpful in preventing terrible diseases from impacting our children's lives are being neglected," said Dr. Shane Fernando, a clinical epidemiologist at the UNT Health Science Center. Fernando and other doctors believe concerns and misinformation about the COVID vaccine generated some mistrust of vaccines in general. Parents in Texas can...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Number of Texans using medical marijuana growing

For the last 18 months, we have seen a significant increase in the growth of patients within the program, approximately averaging about a 10 percent month-over-month growth,” Chief Wayne Mueller of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. Editor's note: The above video was published on Oct. 21. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls....
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas Lottery announces a winning $500K Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A winning lottery ticket worth $500K was purchased in the Waco area, according to a Texas Lottery tweet. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date. A ticket is not a valid winning ticket until it is presented for payment and meets the Commission’s validation requirements,” according to the Texas Two Step website.
WACO, TX

