4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Suspect sought after running over 2 people in a tent in Portland
Two people were injured when a person drove over an occupied tent in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in an attempt to escape police. At about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Portland police found two people unconscious inside a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Northwest Hoyt Street near Broadway. The Jeep did not have license plates. Police determined from the vehicle identification number that it had been stolen from downtown Saturday, Oct. 22, police said in a news release.
kptv.com
Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
kptv.com
Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.
KGW
Family of woman killed in unsolved Portland shooting looking for answers
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020. Crimestoppers recently highlighted the case, looking for tips.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
Speeding driver smashes police car on Powell Boulevard
Among Oregon's drivers, it's usually considered a major faux pas to slam into a police car while at the wheelA speeding driver slammed into a Portland Police patrol car in on S.E. Powell late Friday evening, September 23rd, sending two officers to the hospital. The crash occurred on Powell Boulevard at 67th. The officers were dispatched to an emergency with lights and siren when a speeding driver crashed into the patrol car. The officers were taken to a hospital, but after treatment for what were termed "bumps and bruises" they were released. The driver of the car declined any medical attention, but was cited for careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and speeding at least 31 mph over the posted limit. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Noted chef killed in Powell Boulevard crash
Near Cleveland High School a bicyclist tangled with a semi, and did not survive. The investigation is continuingA collision between an eastbound tractor-trailer truck and a bicyclist on S.E. Powell Boulevard, in the vicinity of the intersection of S.E. 26th Avenue, on Tuesday, October 4, brought Central Precinct officers to shut down that portion of the highway for an investigation. The crash location was very near Cleveland High School and Powell Park, at 11:49 a.m. that morning. At the location, officers saw a stopped semi in the eastbound lanes, and also a female bicyclist, who was found to be dead....
americanmilitarynews.com
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in east Portland
A crash involving a cyclist and a car happened late Friday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. At about 11:15 p.m., police responded to a the scene near Southeast Division Street and 92nd Avenue. The 47-year-old woman who was riding the bike was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a new release from the Portland Police Bureau.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
Portland man guilty of killing man and dog, wounding woman during eviction dispute, jury finds
A Multnomah County jury on Friday convicted a Portland landlord of murder, attempted murder and animal abuse in an eviction dispute that turned deadly in 2019. Reza C. Mardani showed no emotion as a judge announced the verdict convicting him of second-degree murder in the death of George Atkeson, the attempted murder and assault of Darlene Kelley, and first-degree aggravated animal abuse in the death of their dog, Mai Tai.
kptv.com
Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening. At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
Police looking for suspect after car runs over occupied homeless tent in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon. According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep on Northwest Hoyt Street between Northwest Broadway and Northwest Sixth Avenue in Old Town. While the occupants of the Jeep were asleep, officers parked in front of behind the Jeep, boxing it in.
A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village
Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
See how home prices have gone up and down in Oregon’s top 10 counties in a year
The last 12 months have been bumpy for Oregon’s residential real estate market. Mortgage rates have doubled and so has the number of Portland area homes for sale. The inventory of active residential listings in the Portland area from September 2021, measured as 1.1 months, jumped to 2.2 months in September 2022, according to the latest Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) report.
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
kptv.com
Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham: Police
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A drowsy driver plowed their pickup truck through the wall of Shari’s Café & Pies in Gresham on Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department, the accident happened around 1:17 p.m. at the restaurant location on Highland Drive. [Article continues...
Family files $1.18M lawsuit against Portland Public Schools following student’s assault
A $1.18 million lawsuit against Portland Public Schools was filed Friday following the assault of a student at Grant High School in January.
The Oregonian
