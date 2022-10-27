Read full article on original website
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year, but its stock tanked in after-hours trading due to weaker than expected revenue as well as its disappointing projections for the fourth quarter. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, boosted by Amazon’s Prime Day, a major sales event for dues-paying Prime members that was pushed back to July this year from June the year before. That helped fuel Amazon’s double-digit revenue growth of 15% over last year, an improvement from the last two quarters when revenue grew by only 7% — the slowest in nearly two decades. Still, those numbers were not enough to impress analysts surveyed by FactSet, who were expecting an estimated third-quarter revenue of $127.4 billion. Amazon expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of between 2% and 8% compared with the same time last year. The company said the guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting an estimate of $155.1 billion in revenue.
Strategy Analytics: Apple Hits Best Third Quarter Global Smartphone Market Share in Twelve Years in Q3 2022
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- According to new research from Strategy Analytics, global smartphone shipments fell -9% YoY to 297 million units in Q3 2022. Samsung topped the global smartphone market with a healthy 22% share in Q3 2022. Apple ranked the second place with 16% share, the highest third quarter performance over the past twelve years. Xiaomi, OPPO (including OnePlus) and vivo stayed in the top five list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006196/en/ Exhibit 1: Global Smartphone Shipments & Marketshare in Q3 2022 Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
Engadget
Apple turns healthy profit despite weak iPad sales
Apple seems to be weathering the financial storm, albeit with a few hitches. The company reported a record high revenue of $90.1 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, with a net profit of $20.7 billion. While those were only slight increases versus the same period last year (revenue was up 'just' 8 percent), they came despite a rough economic climate and near-flat revenue growth in the previous quarter.
Apple reports solid profits, but sees greater hit from strong dollar
Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues Thursday, but the tech giant's iPhone sales missed estimates as executives signaled a rising financial toll from the strong dollar. Some of the weakness in services stemmed from the impact of the strong dollar on overseas consumers, but executives also cited weakness in digital advertising and gaming, Maestri said.
Meta's quarterly profit dives as tough economy hits tech
Facebook-parent Meta reported Wednesday that its profit more than halved to $4.4 billion in the third quarter from $9.2 billion a year earlier, and said it plans "significant changes" to bolster efficiency in a tough economic environment. The number of monthly active users at Facebook was up just two percent to 2.96 billion at the end of September, Meta reported.
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Foxtons reports 25% rise in revenues but tougher 2023 lies ahead
The London estate agent Foxtons has flagged a “less certain” sales market, as it reported a 25% rise in third-quarter revenues driven by higher rents and longer contracts for tenants. Revenues in the three months to 30 September rose to £43.8m, taking revenues for the first nine months...
TechCrunch
Should early-stage startups join in on the cloud marketplace fun?
From the future of cloud management to cloud spend in the age of machine learning, our latest cloud investor survey has given me lots of food for thought. It once again came to mind when I read a new report on cloud marketplaces. These have consolidated as a new revenue avenue, but is it ever too early for startups to go that route? Let’s look into it. — Anna.
US News and World Report
China Smartphone Shipments Slid 11% in Q3, Research Firm Says
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in the third quarter as the country's slowing economy took a toll on consumer demand, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Brands shipped a total of 70 million smartphones to sellers in the period, down from 78.9 million in same period...
HKSTP Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 Invites Global Innovators to Tap into Hong Kong’s Boundless Investment and Asia Expansion Opportunities
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today kicked off its seventh global Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), by inviting tech startups around the world to enter one of the largest elevator pitch events in Hong Kong. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005533/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
South Africa's Telkom Launches 5G Network With Huawei
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African telecoms operator Telkom has launched its 5G high-speed internet network using technology from China's Huawei Technologies, the companies said on Thursday. Telkom, part-owned by the state, joins bigger rivals Vodacom and MTN and smaller peer rain in the 5G race, as it wants to boost...
EXPLAINER: What’s up with the Bank of Japan’s unique track?
TOKYO (AP) — Even as the Federal Reserve and the world’s other central banks raise interest rates to try to curb inflation, the Bank of Japan has stood firm. Since 2016, Japan’s key interest rate has been minus 0.1%. The world’s third-largest economy has been battling deflation, or a continuous downward spiraling of prices, for years. So, at a time when surging prices prevail in much of the world, Japan also is facing inflationary pressures, but on a much more modest scale.
TechCrunch
Meta’s metaverse wager is also a bet on founder control
Shares of Facebook’s parent company plummeted after the company reported huge costs and losses associated with its future-facing metaverse project, accompanied by a revenue decline that, while forex-impacted, was still far from the heady days when Meta only seemed to grow no matter the business climate. And the company is signaling that more spending is coming.
Engadget
Telegram nixes paid posts on iOS after blowback from Apple
And its users are looking into ways to make more money from the platform. One method users have tried is using third-party payment bots to on their channels. However, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says the company had to shut down paid posts on iOS due to a complaint from .
Japan to combat inflation with $199 billion economic package
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Japan is offering support to families on their utility bills and remedies to soaring energy costs with its new $199 billion economic package announced Friday. The economic package will ease the pain of rampant inflation and the weakening of Japan's currency by targeting household costs. The total package approved by the Cabinet is closer to $485 billion when including relief for municipalities and the private sector.
TechCrunch
AWS makes Neptune, its graph database service, serverless
Unlike traditional databases, graph databases store nodes and relationships instead of tables, columns and documents. Developers building apps that track relationships among connected data points use graph databases to understand those relationships within the full dataset; graph database use cases include contact tracing, fraud detection, drug discovery and even network security.
Engadget
Apple's MacBook Air M2 is back on sale for $1,049
You won't have...
Engadget
The Morning After: Elon Musk now owns Twitter
After a months-long legal battle that has engulfed Twitter since Elon Musk first offered to buy the company for $44 billion in April, the deal is done, and Musk is already ringing in the changes. Musk, who has criticized Twitter's leadership, fired CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, as well as several more top executives. He’s also likely to let more staff go, though he has told employees the cuts won't be as high as 75 percent.
Engadget
Redmi's latest phone can be fully charged in nine minutes
Over the years, we've seen smartphone charging speeds going from the already-impressive 30 minutes down to 15 minutes, but apparently that's still too slow for Xiaomi. In the new Redmi Note 12 lineup unveiled earlier today, one model dubbed "Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition" stood out with a whopping 210W HyperCharge capability. This feature is controlled by three 100W fast charging chips, which fully charge the phone's 4,300mAh battery in just 9 minutes. To put things into perspective, both Xiaomi's earlier 120W HyperCharge and Oppo's 150W SuperVOOC need 15 minutes to juice up a 4,500mAh battery.
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro drop to $150, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Some of the...
