If You Forget Your I.D. Can You Still Fly Out Of New York State Airports?

The holiday travel season has begun. You might be booking your trip to see family for Thanksgiving or spending Christmas on a beach somewhere warm (Oh, how I envy you). But what happens if you forget your identification and you're at the airport already, trying to make it through the hour-long security line? Or what if you lost your I.D. a few days before your trip and you can't get a replacement in time? Is your trip a total loss? It might not be as bad as you think...
This Is How Much You’ll Pay For The Most Expensive Steak In New York State

If you consider yourself a steak connoisseur and you haven't had the most expensive steak in New York Steak, you might want to put it on your Christmas list. A lot of it has to do with the scarcity of a cut of beef. While butchers may only get one or two of certain cuts from a cow, ground beef can be made from multiple parts of the animal. According to The Spruce Eats,
More FREE Child Care Coming From New York State

They REALLY made the limit higher so the average family in New York State can get free childcare. Do you make this much money per month? Check out below. If you need help paying for childcare or daycare while you are at work, New York State is going to help you pay your bill. As of November 1, New York State has opened up the program to more families.
Things To Consider For Your Backyard Wedding In New York

You've decided to skip a venue. You have a beautiful piece of property to hold a wedding. What are the things you can't overlook?. It's a decision that a ton of brides and grooms have made since 2020. They've just decided to skip a venue altogether and put together their own wedding celebration in a backyard reception and ceremony.
This Could Be Why Your WNY Amazon Delivery Is Delayed Today

A lot of people depend on Amazon for deliveries. They order everything through there from gifts to everyday household needs. Normally, they're pretty quick too. So if you need something in a hurry, people don't hesitate to order it online and just count on it being delivered by the time you need it.

