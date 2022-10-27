Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Coeur d'Alene man arrested after stabbing woman and fleeing
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) arrested a man who fled after stabbing a woman on Thursday evening. According to KCSO, a woman called 9-1-1 around 5 p.m. to report a male acquaintance had stabbed her. Emergency personnel and law enforcement from KCSO and Coeur d'Alene Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Coeur d'Alene Lake Dr. to provide aid, but the suspect had already fled.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested for shooting into crowd of people in downtown Spokane in August
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man suspected of shooting into a crowd of people outside a downtown bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Aug. 14, the suspect, 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, allegedly shot a man and a boy who sustained...
KREM
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in stable condition
The juvenile was transported to the hospital and he is reported to be in stable condition. Deputies continue investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
KCSO: DUI suspect tops 80 mph during chase through Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A DUI suspect led deputies on a chase through Hayden, topping 80 miles per hour, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the situation started as a traffic stop near Highway 95 and Wyoming Ave Wednesday night. They said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos E. Salazar, refused to stop and sped off. The...
Spokane Police release body footage in shooting of man holding knife to child
SPOKANE, Wash. — Body camera footage from January 24 of this year shows officers arriving at a home in Spokane about a call of a domestic dispute, and a man holding a knife to a child. By the end, the child was safe, and the man was dead. When police arrived, the woman identified as Peterson Kamo’s mother yelled that...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County teen sentenced in fentanyl overdose
POST FALLS, Idaho – A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June. Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction. Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake police searching for break-in suspect
The Spirit Lake Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on Oct. 28 and assaulted the homeowner. If you have any information call the Spirit Lake Police Department at 208-623-2701.
KHQ Right Now
Bodycam footage sheds light on deadly Police shooting in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - New bodycam footage released Thursday by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shed some light on what led up to a police shooting that left a man dead in January. Police shot and killed 23-year-old Peterson Kamo as he was holding his two-year-old daughter and a knife on...
KHQ Right Now
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
Structure fire near Monroe and Boone sparked by crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Monroe Street and West Boone Avenue. The Fire Department says a truck crashed into an electrical pole, which caused the fire. People were trapped inside the car and were rescued. They also say the fire spread next to the ambulance station in the alleyway on...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Chronicle
Man Drops ID Info After Allegedly Trying to Rob Washington Bank
A Spokane man was arrested Friday, Oct. 21, after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in the 1500 block of Cornwall Avenue in Bellingham — and he led police right to him. Mark D. Gotcher, 65, was charged with attempted first-degree robbery after allegedly walking into the bank Friday around 10:30 a.m. and saying, "This is a bank robbery," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, Oct. 24.
Teen sentenced for selling fentanyl to Post Falls HS student who later overdosed
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — A local teenager could spend up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a Post Falls student who then overdosed. Randy Ter Maaten, 17, was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school grounds. The student he sold the drugs to then overdosed at Post Falls High School on June 2, 2022. Officers used...
KHQ Right Now
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
Cusick man to spend 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old Cusick man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking. James Holmes pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. His 14-year sentence will run concurrently with a 151-month sentence for related conduct in Idaho. After his release, he will serve five years of supervised release and pay restitution. According to...
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
