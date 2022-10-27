Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure
Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)
WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX. The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding
A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
tjrwrestling.net
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
Yardbarker
Former WWE star returning to the company
Chelsea Green looks to be the latest former WWE star to be brought back by Triple H. As previously reported, WWE has a significant interest in bringing her back to the company. Pwinsider.com reports that Green filmed an exit vignette at the most recent set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings, with many people believing that she is WWE-bound following her way out of Impact Wrestling.
PWMania
Spoilers: Returns Scheduled for Next Week’s WWE RAW Halloween Special
WWE is planning a special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network on Monday. According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE officials have been “scrambling” to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW in order to fill the spooky portions of the show.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
wrestlingworld.co
Sheamus Set to Tie the Knot With Fiancée Isabella Revilla This Weekend
Sheamus lost to Solo Sikoa this past week on SmackDown and underwent a brutal assault following the match which caused WWE to write him off television on grounds of an injury. The reason behind the injury angle has now been revealed – The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot with his fiancee Isabella Revilla this weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
411mania.com
Bryan Danielson Considered Going To ROH in 2018
Bryan Danielson has one of AEW’s top names since his WWE exit, and the star recently revealed that he thought about going to Ring of Honor back in 2018. Danielson spoke with Inside the Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh and during the interview he noted that when his WWE contract was up that year, he thought about going back to ROH where he made his name.
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
NME
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
