A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.

