Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
channel1450.com
Little Leads Bluedevils To Win Over Titans In Round One
Quincy’s sophomore quarterback threw for four touchdowns and over 420 yards in a shootout in round one of the 6A playoffs. Glenwood’s senior quarterback threw for five touchdowns and 340 yards. Quincy beat Glenwood 49-42 in Chatham on Friday night. The Bluedevils led by 16 at halftime and the Titans cut the lead to seven with 2:52 to play. Quincy will play Lemont in round two.
Illinois basketball beats Quincy in exhibition game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Fans finally got a chance to see the new Illini men’s basketball team as they faced off against Quincy at the State Farm Center for an exhibition game. Illinois finished the game winning 87-52. Sluggish wasn’t the word Brad Underwood wanted to use for the first half of Illinois’s exhibition with Quincy, […]
firesideguard.com
Hallsville swarms over Palmyra in first round of district football playoffs
The score by quarters tells the story in a stark generality. At the end of the first quarter, Hallsville led Palmyra 16-0. At halftime, Hallsville led, 32-0. Working under a running clock, Hallsville led going into the fourth, 38-0. Here is how one observer described the first half. “Palmyra simply...
muddyriversports.com
Taking what they’re given: Blue Devils rack up 585 yards, record second playoff victory in school history
CHATHAM, Ill. — It’s not supposed to look that easy, especially in the playoffs. The Quincy High School football team racked up 585 yards of total offense, and sophomore quarterback Bradyn Little threw for a school-record 428 yards and four touchdowns as the Blue Devils won a playoff game for just the second time in school history by defeating Chatham Glenwood 49-42 on Friday night.
khqa.com
Quincy police to host Trunk-or-Treat
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department, along with some community partners and businesses, is hosting a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Halloween celebration is free and anyone is welcome. There will be plenty of sweet treats, pumpkin painting, and a raffle with a Cuisinart Oakmont...
WAND TV
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
tspr.org
Defense granted more time to prepare in Macomb fatal shooting case
The man accused of a shooting death at the Four Oaks Apartments on North Charles St. near the Western Illinois University campus appeared in court via Skype on Tuesday, Oct. 25. In that court appearance, Dylan Lovato’s attorney asked for more time to prepare. The request was granted and the...
theproxyreport.com
Macomb gym named best place to workout in town
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Best Gym in Macomb was awarded to Mactown fitness, a CrossFit style gym located in Macomb Illinois. Mactown offers memberships that include classes taught by licensed trainers. Personal training and consultation sessions are also available to focus on specific needs. Mactown trainer and coach Hanna Skitson said the gym has a lot of options on the activities members can participate in.
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
wlds.com
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 27, 2022
Mattie Tjaden (25) Clayton, IL for expired registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC. 122. Larry D. Mason (62) 1016 N. 14th, Quincy for operating uninsured and improper lane usage. 153. Cleo M. Lamb (66) 1303 State Apt. E, Quincy for suspended registratoin. NTA 125. Kara E. Wade (33) 642 Harrison...
977wmoi.com
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
khqa.com
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
krcgtv.com
Mexico officials identify person who threatened school
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Police and school authorities in Mexico say they have identified an individual who made a social media threat against two schools Thursday evening, causing the cancellation of classes Friday. According to a social media post from the Mexico School District, "When school resumes on Tuesday, November...
khqa.com
Adams County crash leads to one fatality
One person has died after an Adams County crash on Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to a crash between a semi and a car at 400th Highway 57 around 4:20 p.m., according to Adams County sheriff chief deputy Sam Smith. The driver of the vehicle died. The semi driver was...
khqa.com
Motion filed to disqualify prosecuting attorney in case involving Louisiana Police Chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — New information Thursday coming from Louisiana, Missouri in regards to the arrest of Police Chief William Jones who faces felony charges after an individual overdosed and was found deceased in his home. On Wednesday, Christopher Lozano, the attorney of Louisiana Police Chief William Jones, filed...
muddyrivernews.com
Adams County budget to increase three percent, tax rate to remain flat
QUINCY — Voters head to the polls on Nov. 8 and there will be some new faces on the Adams County Board who are sworn in on Dec. 1. But the ones who are leaving the board, or may lose their re-election bids, will still have one job to do.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on drug, weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. 27-year-old Zachary Bennett of Keokuk was arrested Tuesday, October 25th, in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennet was arrested on multiple felony warrants including Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Drug Tax Stamp Violation.
977wmoi.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests in McDonough County
On October 26, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m. a night patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit several traffic violations. The vehicle was stopped in the rural Adair area. Upon contact with the driver and passenger of the vehicle the deputy observed several indicators of criminal activity and the Sheriff’s Office K9 responded to the scene. After a positive K9 alert on the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Deputies located packaged Methamphetamine, loaded Methamphetamine syringes, and other drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 0