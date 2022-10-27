ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway shoves in NYC exceed number of incidents compared to last year

By Larry Celona, David Propper
New York Post
 3 days ago

The city’s beleaguered transit system has already seen people violently shoved from the platform at least 25 times this year, eclipsing the total from last year, sources said on Wednesday.

A total of 22 people have been shoved in the subway system as of Oct. 16 and another three subway attacks have occurred since then, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Last year, the city tallied a grand total of 21 subway shoves as of Oct. 16.

Two of the subway attacks this year have been fatal, including on Oct. 17 when a father of three was knocked onto the subway tracks and fatally struck by a train in Queens.

Heriberto Quintana, 48, was killed when he bumped into another man, Carlos Garcia, 50, whose cell phone then fell onto the tracks, cops said.

Garcia demanded Quintana retrieve the phone, but Quintana refused, leading to a scuffle on the platform before Garcia allegedly punched Quintana in the face and caused him to roll onto the tracks, police said.

Michelle Alyssa Go was randomly shoved onto the train tracks and struck by an R train, police said.
Wayne Carrington

Garcia faces manslaughter charges in the senseless case.

“I just want justice for the death of my husband because there’s no situation where you take a life because of a phone. A phone doesn’t equal a life,” Quintana’s widow Hilda Rojas told The Post last week.

In January, a graduate of NYU’s prestigious Stern School of Business was randomly pushed to her death by a stranger at Times Square subway station.

Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting on the southbound platform when she was shoved onto the train tracks and struck by an R train, police said.

Heriberto Quintana was fatally pushed onto the tracks after he getting into an argument with another man over a cell phone.
CBS News
The man then walked into a transit precinct on Canal Street and declared that he “pushed a woman in front of a train.”

The most recent attack occurred in the Bronx Sunday when a 62-year-old grandpa was slugged and shoved onto the tracks on the platform of the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station, cops said.

The victim, Ronald Baptiste, was able to get off the tracks safely, police said.

Deshaun Smith is being charged with assault for pushing a 62-year-old man onto the tracks on the platform of the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station.
Wayne Carrington

Baptiste told The Post this week he paid the MTA $2.75 “so a guy could bash me in the head and throw me in the middle of the tracks.”

“I want to be able to walk into the subway system and feel safe,” he added.

Deshaun Smith, 21, has been charged with assault in the incident, according to police.

