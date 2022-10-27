ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Coal Ridge soccer stud Ezra Williams inspired while living in Uganda

Ezra Williams was living in Uganda on a religious mission when he discovered what many call the beautiful game. “It’s the everyday culture,” Williams said. “You go home, listen to the game on the radio and play on the dirt fields. It’s every aspect of life there.”
NEW CASTLE, CO
9NEWS

Snow closes Colorado mountain school district

CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters:

Kids should not be going hungry because their families can’t afford food. The Healthy School Meals for All program is an investment in public education and in our children who need healthy food to learn. When all kids have access to free meals at schools, up to 40% more...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Halloween treats abound in Garfield County

The bad news is, Halloween falls on a weekday this year, but the good news is the first snow happened before Halloween and isn’t expected to dump again until next weekend. In other words, you don’t necessarily have to wear a winter jacket over your costume — but you still probably should.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Roaring Fork school board approves resolution supporting LGBTQ+ students

Extending support to and acceptance of one group of students shouldn’t be seen as favoritism or erode support for students as a whole, supporters of a Roaring Fork District school board resolution supporting LGBTQ+ students said before the board Wednesday. It was one of the key messages, as members...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Thank You for Pastor Eddie Piker

Retirement and Going Away Party for Pastor Eddie and Denise Piker will be held at New Hope Church in New Castle on Friday, November 4, 6pm-9pm. It will be a potluck dinner and an event that will include songs and public sharing of thanksgiving for this family who have shared their lives with many in the New Castle Community.If you have any questions please call 970-984-2656 or email office@newhopeinfo.com.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rippy column: Time to decide, unaffiliates

Ballots have landed in mailboxes across the county. If you have not already voted, now is the time to engage; especially if you are an unaffiliated voter. Registered Republican and Democrat voters are likely to have already cast their ballots or plan to do so by election day, yet neither of the two political parties holds the majority in Garfield County. A whopping 40% of registered voters from Carbondale to Parachute identify as Unaffiliated.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl." Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy