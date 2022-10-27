Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
As Basalt’s Maley goes for cross country three-peat, Lane remains right at her side
Ava Lane isn’t shy about crediting her teammate and close friend Katelyn Maley for making her the runner she is today. Trying to keep up with one of the area’s best cross country athletes — ever — for all these years has turned Lane into a force herself.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge soccer stud Ezra Williams inspired while living in Uganda
Ezra Williams was living in Uganda on a religious mission when he discovered what many call the beautiful game. “It’s the everyday culture,” Williams said. “You go home, listen to the game on the radio and play on the dirt fields. It’s every aspect of life there.”
Snow closes Colorado mountain school district
CARBONDALE, Colo. — A cold front that has brought another round of snow to the higher elevations of Colorado has forced one district to declare a snow day on Thursday. Roaring Fork Schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 27 due to inclement weather conditions in the Upper Valley near Carbondale.
Creepy or cool? Glenwood Springs cave home hits market for $2.45 million
A 25-acre cave property near Glenwood Spring is for sale for a cool $2.45 million.Integrated Mountain Group. (Glenwood Springs, CO) Batman, are you interested in relocating from Gotham City to enjoy a quieter, slower-paced life near a Colorado resort known for its hot springs?
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs partners with Habitat for Humanity on two housing developments
Habitat for Humanity is working with the city of Glenwood Springs to build two new housing developments. On May 5, the Glenwood Springs City Council agreed to move forward in working with the Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley to build two affordable housing units on city-owned parcels of land.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters:
Kids should not be going hungry because their families can’t afford food. The Healthy School Meals for All program is an investment in public education and in our children who need healthy food to learn. When all kids have access to free meals at schools, up to 40% more...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Halloween treats abound in Garfield County
The bad news is, Halloween falls on a weekday this year, but the good news is the first snow happened before Halloween and isn’t expected to dump again until next weekend. In other words, you don’t necessarily have to wear a winter jacket over your costume — but you still probably should.
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag be removed from...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork school board approves resolution supporting LGBTQ+ students
Extending support to and acceptance of one group of students shouldn’t be seen as favoritism or erode support for students as a whole, supporters of a Roaring Fork District school board resolution supporting LGBTQ+ students said before the board Wednesday. It was one of the key messages, as members...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Thank You for Pastor Eddie Piker
Retirement and Going Away Party for Pastor Eddie and Denise Piker will be held at New Hope Church in New Castle on Friday, November 4, 6pm-9pm. It will be a potluck dinner and an event that will include songs and public sharing of thanksgiving for this family who have shared their lives with many in the New Castle Community.If you have any questions please call 970-984-2656 or email office@newhopeinfo.com.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rippy column: Time to decide, unaffiliates
Ballots have landed in mailboxes across the county. If you have not already voted, now is the time to engage; especially if you are an unaffiliated voter. Registered Republican and Democrat voters are likely to have already cast their ballots or plan to do so by election day, yet neither of the two political parties holds the majority in Garfield County. A whopping 40% of registered voters from Carbondale to Parachute identify as Unaffiliated.
Garfield County officers seize suspected 'rainbow fentanyl'
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The holidays are just around the corner and police are warning parents of "rainbow fentanyl." Just this week the Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), a task force in Garfield County seized several pills suspected of being "rainbow fentanyl." The Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GCSO)...
Comments / 0