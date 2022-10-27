Read full article on original website
Re-Elect Randall Ryti For Council
We first met Randall Ryti when he knocked on our door in 2018, asking for support for his Council run at the time. Sometimes for candidates these door-knocks are very quick, but not when you knock on the door of a Nakhleh house, because we are talkers. We had many questions for him and he cheerfully took the time to chat with us about the issues that concerned us. Neither of us knew anything about him at the time, but we were impressed with him and voting for him was an easy, clear choice.
Support Melanee Hand For Council
I am voting for Melanee Hand for County Council. Melanee is a strong supporter for County public health services, outdoor/open space recreation, and small business – and Melanee is a very hard worker dedicated to our County residents. She is knowledgeable of and supports the proposed public health services hub. Melanee has extensive background in County open space issues from her service on the Parks & Rec Board (including serving as chair). And finally, Melanee and her husband Dave Hand run a small business in town – she has good knowledge of what makes/breaks small business and can support County initiatives to actually support small business. Please consider voting for Melanee Hand for County Council.
In Response To Letters By Wallace And Izraelevitz
Two letters have been sent to the Los Alamos Reporter by Terry Wallace and David Izraelevitz responding to my letter on the county zero carbon energy plan. Neither letter addresses the main point: We are too small to have any effect on the worldwide carbon budget. We will never see any benefits from such a local action. It is an elite vanity to have a pretense of addressing Carbon, but there is no substance in our little county.
Two Residents Escorted by Police Out of Village Council Meeting
During the Village Council meeting on Tues. Oct. 25, two Corrales residents, Curt Flora and Kenneth DeHoff, were escorted out by police after speaking out of turn during the public comment period of the meeting. Both are calling for the termination of Planning and Zoning Administrator Laurie Stout. Flora has...
Mayor Keller massively pads the City Payroll with political appointees
Government at all levels in New Mexico has seen unprecedented money flow in (thanks to both the oil and gas industry’s largesse and federal stimulus and bailout $$). Simultaneously, employers face real challenges filling jobs to perform essential services including right here in Albuquerque where the City’s police department remains woefully understaffed while the City continues to break crime records.
Gary Stradling For Los Alamos County Council
I have known Gary for many years while we both worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. Gary was a straight up type of person that always seemed to follow through on what he said he would do. He is compassionate about all people and their needs. We need a...
Theresa Cull Would Make A Superb Public Servant
While politics influence elections, the reason I believe Theresa Cull would make a superb public servant has nothing to do with her politics. Rather, it is because she embodies my ideal understanding of that role: she has unwavering integrity, she is civically oriented, charitable, and community-minded. Simultaneously, Theresa is unassuming and grounded. As an empathetic and intent listener, she will take seriously the needs and demands of all of her constituents.
Knights Of Columbus Haunted House Canceled Due To Failure To Obtain County Temporary Use Permit
The Knights of Columbus Haunted House that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening has been canceled. Sources tell the Reporter that the Knights asked the Los Alamos County Fire Marshal’s office to perform an electrical inspection of the haunted house. Fire Marshal Colorado Cordova responded that it was determined that this type of operation would require a Temporary Use Permit issued by Los Alamos County. but that no application had been received by the County.
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
Which Candidates Are Election Deniers? Now We Know
In our previous letter to the editor (“Which Candidates are Election Deniers and Why it Matters“, David Hanson and Richard Skolnik, https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/10/11/which-candidates-are-election-deniers-and-why-it-matters/on October 11 , we posed two questions for the candidates for Los Alamos County Council. We also sent our questions to them by email: Do you believe that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President and, do you believe that an insurrection took place at the US Capital on January 6, 2021?
Advocacy group receives mail with anti-Semitic symbols, unknown substance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hate-filled message appearing to target Democratic Representative Nathan Small with a mysterious substance in it showed up at the Santa Fe offices of the Conservation Voters of New Mexico. The group promotes conserving New Mexico’s resources and supports representative Small. A spokesperson for CVNM says on Wednesday an employee received […]
Unica Viramontes Named LANL Associate Director For Defense Protection Program
Los Alamos National Laboratory has named Unica Viramontes associate Laboratory director for the newly created Defense Protection Program. In this role, she will be responsible for the leadership, management, oversight, strategic planning and execution of the Laboratory’s safeguards, security and emergency management portfolio. Viramontes has more than 20 years...
Response To Lisa Shin And Chapter 18
By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard of the recent developments expanding chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Code of Ordinances: the Nuisance Code. Lisa Shin, taking a strong stance against the code, stated in her editorial that “It pits the government against citizens and citizens against each other.” She offers that the Code “involves hefty fines and penalties for non-compliance”. In particular, Chapter 18 section 38 – unmodified by recent drafts by Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, three examples of semantic satiation – regarding “Inoperable or abandoned vehicles” states that “Storage of inoperable vehicles within a front yard is prohibited” barring some exceptions that I don’t care to read about.
County: COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Oct. 28 Now Available Online
Read this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter to learn how to report positive at-home COVID-19 tests through the NMDOH MyNotify app; understand more about how Omicron variants work and why WHO doesn’t consider the latest strains variants of concern at this point; and get links for where to find more information about vaccines, treatments and testing in Los Alamos County. Click here: https://conta.cc/3fnWGzn Courtesy LAC.
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Audit: Is the City of Albuquerque overpaying some employees?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — After the city’s Office of Internal Audit released a report on the city’s hiring practices, a city councilor suggests the audit points to “abusive practices.” At the very least, the issues might make the city’s hiring practices seem “unfair,” the audit says.
Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County
Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
Governor breaks ground on new expansion for Albuquerque research company
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Thursday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of contract research and manufacturing company Curia’s expansion to their existing Albuquerque campus. According to their website, Curia offers products and services across the drug development spectrum that help their partners turn their idea into real-world...
Local Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-Los Alamos
Richard Swenson’s incredible Lobo hanging outside the Learning Resource Center (Building 7) on the UNM-Los Alamos campus. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM-LA UNM-LA Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico– Los Alamos (UNM-LA) is pleased to announce a donation of artwork to the university’s permanent collection. The donation called “Lobo”, is an original piece by one of Los Alamos’ favorite local artists, Richard Swenson, demonstrating his continued generosity.
