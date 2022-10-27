KOOLINA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A bill to extend areas for short term rentals starting in the Ko’olina area is up for consideration at the Honolulu City Council. "There’s a great deal of people out there especially after COVID, they realize they can vacation in a place with a kitchen or a living room. That is something Airbnbs proved and now people can get into them without having to pay hotel costs," said Rand Eastwood, property management owner in Ko’olina.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO