Bill to extend areas for short term rentals in Ko'olina area
KOOLINA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A bill to extend areas for short term rentals starting in the Ko’olina area is up for consideration at the Honolulu City Council. "There’s a great deal of people out there especially after COVID, they realize they can vacation in a place with a kitchen or a living room. That is something Airbnbs proved and now people can get into them without having to pay hotel costs," said Rand Eastwood, property management owner in Ko’olina.
Short-term rental owners in Hawaii forced to face new ordinance demands
A new ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators. An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators.
Gun advocates express concerns on conceal carry permit
Gun advocates said the city is dragging it's feet approving concealed carry permits and they claim the Koko Head Shooting Complex closure could make it even harder for people to qualify.
Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
Big Island may implement new manta ray viewing rules
Rulemakings are in the process on commercial manta ray viewing operations on the Big Island.
Amid rise in fentanyl overdoses, DEA raises awareness at annual Take Back Initiative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency holds it 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands and work to educate residents about fentanyl. DEA Investigator, Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes, public safety and public health. “None of the drugs end up in the waterways are in...
Officials work overtime to have suspect charged again
Prosecutors have announced that the man involved in the death of a Downtown Honolulu man has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Wednesday.
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
Residents can bring expired, unused medication to locations across the state on Saturday
Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi and the Big Island can bring expired or unused medication to any drop-off location. Unused or expired medicine should be properly disposed of when no longer needed for which it was prescribed for the following reasons:
Honolulu Police Department expands Crisis Intervention Team as need grows
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department’s crisis intervention team is expanding to help more people suffering from mental illness. HPD has 17 more officers on the Crisis Intervention Team, after they completed the course Friday. A total of 150 HPD officers are now available to deal with calls involving someone suffering from mental illness or developmental delays.
Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a building permit at its Ala Moana Center restaurant
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Chick-fil-A, which opened its first restaurant on Oahu just last week, has been cited by Honolulu regulators for building out its space at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market food court without a building permit, KITV4 News has learned. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of...
Attorney for alleged Russian spy in Hawaii withdraws following ‘breakdown’ in relationship
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that a new attorney will be granted to the Kapolei man accused of being a Russian spy. It comes after Public Defender Max Mizono withdrew as Walter Primrose’s attorney earlier this month, citing a “breakdown” in their relationship. Primrose and...
Changes at Rainbow Drive-In due to staffing shortages
Rainbow Drive-In hopes to resume their regular hours December.
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
Businesses, residents raise alarms over rail construction ‘disaster’ on Kalihi thoroughfare
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dillingham Boulevard businesses, their customers, schools and homeowners are about to face three years or more of major disruption from rail construction. The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation ― and the contractor it is paying $500 million to relocate utilities on the thoroughfare ― had their first...
Tension rise for Hawaii Island residents as Mauna Loa continues its heightened unrest
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins. The city confirms nine of the 10 staff members at the shooting complex have lead levels above the normal range. Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Passenger arrested for disturbance on Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney to Honolulu
SYDNEY (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old woman was arrested after causing a disturbance on a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney Australia to Honolulu. The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. The first outburst allegedly occurred after the woman was led to a seat in the main cabin instead of business class, which she had booked.
