Honolulu County, HI

KITV.com

Bill to extend areas for short term rentals in Ko'olina area

KOOLINA, HAWAII (KITV4) - A bill to extend areas for short term rentals starting in the Ko’olina area is up for consideration at the Honolulu City Council. "There’s a great deal of people out there especially after COVID, they realize they can vacation in a place with a kitchen or a living room. That is something Airbnbs proved and now people can get into them without having to pay hotel costs," said Rand Eastwood, property management owner in Ko’olina.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Short-term rental owners in Hawaii forced to face new ordinance demands

A new ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators. New law turns legal short term rental owners into illegal operators. An ordinance which took effect Monday turned some of Oahu's legal short term vacation rental owners, into illegal operators.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Windward Oahu community is at odds over whether to close a popular park overnight to keep away homelessness and crime. Unlike many beach parks on O’ahu that have limited hours of public access, Kailua Beach Park is open 24/7, except for its parking lot that closes at 10 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii DOH launches new campaign to stamp out teen vaping

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Millions of middle and high school students across the United States continue to vape. Many right here in Hawaii are taking part in the unhealthy habit. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says that one in three teens in the state are vaping and they're working to lower this stat through a new campaign.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu Police Department expands Crisis Intervention Team as need grows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department’s crisis intervention team is expanding to help more people suffering from mental illness. HPD has 17 more officers on the Crisis Intervention Team, after they completed the course Friday. A total of 150 HPD officers are now available to deal with calls involving someone suffering from mental illness or developmental delays.
HONOLULU, HI

