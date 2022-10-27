Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
ABC6.com
Narragansett fishing boat reels in undetonated explosive
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– A small fishing boat trolling for bait off Block Island reeled in its most dangerous catch Tuesday morning. The Ocean State, the vessel out of Narragansett, caught an undetonated explosive planted miles off the New Shoreham shores to protect the island during WWII. Glenn Westcott, the...
independentri.com
Plans detailed for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown will have plenty to celebrate in 2023. The council on Monday also received an update from Leisure Services Director Terry Murphy on the town’s 300th anniversary activities. The organizing committee for the festivities has met 15 times since it...
independentri.com
Artist Profile: NK resident Pam Sammartino finds a ‘new narrative’ for life through art
The joy of summer in Rhode Island is something North Kingstown artist Pam Sammartino knows a little bit about. A yogi by trade, teaching at Raffa Yoga in Cranston for nearly two decades, Pam stretched her sea legs during the pandemic by creating quirky and whimsical sea-themed mixed media pieces for friends and colleagues, and to sell on Etsy.
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River
If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
ABC6.com
Report reveals sailor who died during Newport Bermuda Race was not wearing life jacket
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A report released Thursday revealed that a sailor who died during a race over the summer was not wearing a life vest at the time he went overboard. An 18-page report released by US Sailing said Colin Golder, of New Jersey, was not wearing a life vest in conditions that warranted the use of the device.
Valley Breeze
State will study dangerous intersection of Diamond Hill, Pine Swamp Roads
CUMBERLAND – State officials have agreed to study what’s become known as the dangerous intersection of Diamond Hill Road where it meets Pine Swamp Road in Cumberland. Officials are suggesting that a roundabout could be a potential solution to issues here.
newportthisweek.com
Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach
Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
GoLocalProv
RECORD SALE: Historic Providence Home Sells for $5.5M, 1st Sale Outside the Family in Over 200 Years
Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 66 Power Street on Providence’s East Side for $5.5 million. Architecturally and historically, this property is one of the most important homes in America. The property has been in the control of the Ives and Goddard families since its construction more than 200 years ago.
ABC6.com
Health care workers for 2 Rhode Island hospitals, hospice center authorize 10-day strike notice
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The union representing health care workers at two Rhode Island hospitals and a hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals and Prospect represents workers at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice.
Jamestown Press
Newport County flock euthanized after contracting contagious flu
A backyard flock of birds in Newport County has been confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, which brings a potentially grim prognosis to domestic poultry with mortality rates exceeding 90 percent. This was the first domestic detection of bird flu in Rhode Island, although it has been...
Valley Breeze
Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir
CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
Jamestown Press
State: Steer clear while deer breeding
As deer begin mating during the rut, public safety officials are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads because herds tend to move around more frequently during this time. Route 138 in North Kingstown is known to be especially active with deer, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Of the 1,285 collisions in 2021 that involved deer in the Ocean State, North Kingstown led the way with 115 incidents, followed by South Kingstown, Warwick and Tiverton.
Valley Breeze
New Agnes Little Principal looks forward to return to district
PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district. Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
whdh.com
Crews work to put out house fire in Milford
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
