Jamestown, RI

Turnto10.com

Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views

(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Narragansett fishing boat reels in undetonated explosive

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– A small fishing boat trolling for bait off Block Island reeled in its most dangerous catch Tuesday morning. The Ocean State, the vessel out of Narragansett, caught an undetonated explosive planted miles off the New Shoreham shores to protect the island during WWII. Glenn Westcott, the...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

Plans detailed for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown will have plenty to celebrate in 2023. The council on Monday also received an update from Leisure Services Director Terry Murphy on the town’s 300th anniversary activities. The organizing committee for the festivities has met 15 times since it...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
newportthisweek.com

Proposal Unveiled for Buildings at Easton’s Beach

Easton’s Beach may soon look very different. A preliminary proposal to overhaul the beach and its facilities, including the carousel, snack bar and rotunda buildings, was unveiled at a public workshop with the Newport City Council on Oct. 19. The estimated $35 million concept would demolish the carousel and...
NEWPORT, RI
Jamestown Press

Newport County flock euthanized after contracting contagious flu

A backyard flock of birds in Newport County has been confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, which brings a potentially grim prognosis to domestic poultry with mortality rates exceeding 90 percent. This was the first domestic detection of bird flu in Rhode Island, although it has been...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir

CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
CUMBERLAND, RI
Jamestown Press

State: Steer clear while deer breeding

As deer begin mating during the rut, public safety officials are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads because herds tend to move around more frequently during this time. Route 138 in North Kingstown is known to be especially active with deer, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. Of the 1,285 collisions in 2021 that involved deer in the Ocean State, North Kingstown led the way with 115 incidents, followed by South Kingstown, Warwick and Tiverton.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

New Agnes Little Principal looks forward to return to district

PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district. Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Crews work to put out house fire in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Milford ripped through several floors Friday night as crews worked to put out the flames. Milford Fire was called to a home on Whitney Street sometime after 9 p.m. for the incident. A fire engine from Franklin was also called in for mutual aid as well, according to a social media post from their department.
MILFORD, MA

