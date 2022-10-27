ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD seeks sexual assault suspect accused of Echo Park attack

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago

Police have released video and images of a sexual assault suspect accused of following a woman home and assaulting her at her apartment in Echo Park, and are asking Wednesday for information about the attack.

The woman was returning home to her apartment after walking her dog earlier this month when she was approached by a man who made a comment about her pet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to media reports, the sexual assault suspect pushed the woman’s door open as she was trying to enter.

“The suspect pushed victim to the ground and got on top of her and simultaneously groped her genital area,” police said in a statement.

The alleged incident happened on Oct. 9.

Investigators said the suspect slapped the woman in the face twice and tried covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming, but the woman was able to get the suspect off her by kicking him.

Police say the sexual assault suspect was seen leaving the apartment complex and heading toward Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street.

He is seen on video footage wearing a light grey baseball cap. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dark hair, brown eyes and a mustache. Police say he is between 180 and 200 pounds and was wearing a dark grey sweater, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEFoP_0ioCRQjU00
Surveillance video shows the Echo Park sex assault suspect. | Photos courtesy of the LAPD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Review panel clears Pasadena officer who fatally shot suspect

A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force Review Board, and affirmed...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Suspect sought in fatal Long Beach alley shooting

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, died at the scene,...
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD station renamed in honor of 1st female deputy chief

The Los Angeles Police Department station in Glassell Park was renamed Friday as the Margaret “Peggy” York Northeast Station in honor of the department’s first female deputy chief. LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the renaming of the station “a true testament to her steadfast tenacity and spirit.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Pasadena police arrest woman for alleged vandalism with pickaxe

A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after allegedly using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video captured at the...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Irvine man charged with beating small dog to death in Santa Ana

A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing in Diamond Bar

A 38-year-old woman was reported missing in Diamond Bar Wednesday. Perminasari Thi Vo was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Belbury Drive, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Vo is Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
HeySoCal

2 detained in connection with 11 North Hollywood fires

A greater-alarm fire heavily damaged a vacant building in the North Hollywood area that formerly housed a restaurant, and authorities detained two “persons of interest” in connection with that blaze and 10 other small fires in the area Wednesday. The structure fire was reported in the 6200 block...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD investigates leak that sparked council racism scandal

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division has opened an investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. “The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Burglars crash stolen van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Robbery suspects crashed a stolen Mercedes-Benz sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills and ran off after being confronted by an armed guard. Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Silver Alert: Missing 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 73-year-old man last seen in Pomona. Benny Cylar was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Rainbow Ridge Road and Redrock Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Pomona Police Department. Cylar is...
POMONA, CA
HeySoCal

Redstone granddaughter calls man suing ‘unhinged’

A granddaughter of the late media magnate Sumner Redstone, alleged in a man’s lawsuit to have mental health and substance abuse problems, says in new court papers that the plaintiff himself is “unhinged” and threatened her with a firearm when she asked him to leave her home in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fire erupts near Monrovia commercial building; suspect in custody

A second-alarm pallet fire was burning Monday in Monrovia evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody. The fire was reported about 5:20 p.m. behind a commercial building at Huntington Drive and Mountain Avenue, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
MONROVIA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy