Attorney for suspect in Orange Co. teen murders to try to keep case in juvenile court

By Amber Trent
 3 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)—The teenager accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was in court Tuesday.

The Assistant Orange County District Attorney previously told CBS 17 that “we have made the decision to seek transfer of this case to superior court and prosecute this case in adult court.”

This process normally takes about two weeks, according to attorneys.

PREVIOUS STORY | Orange County juvenile will be tried as an adult in teen murder case, Assistant DA says

Now, the DA has confirmed that the suspect’s defense attorneys plan to appeal the judge’s transfer order.

The 17-year-old suspect was linked to the murder of the two Orange County teens who were found on September 18.

PREVIOUS STORY | ‘Devastating’ – 2 found shot dead in Orange County believed to be missing teens, sheriff says

CBS 17 previously reported the two victims were found by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously said that Woods had been reported missing on September 17, and Clark’s family was concerned about his whereabouts on September 18 and contacted the Mebane Police Department.

PREVIOUS STORY | Relatives, community speak out after teens found shot dead in Orange County

Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, previously shared how she needs to know what happened and how painful this is.

“I don’t want no parent to go through losing their child. It’s a painful thing,” Concepcion said. “[Woods] was 14. Their daughter was killed just like my [son]. At the end of the day, there’s more to the story than what I was told. I just want answers,” Concepcion said.

Stay with CBS 17 for updates on this story.

