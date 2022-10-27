ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Semi driver falls asleep, crashes on I-885 in Durham

By Darran Todd, Amber Trent
 3 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A semi-truck crash closed part of Interstate 885 in Durham early Wednesday, according to police.

This happened just after midnight near U.S. 70 and Exit 10.

Police said the driver fell asleep at the wheel, hit the guardrail, and multiple signs before the 18-wheeler went into a ditch.

According to officers, only the driver was in the semi, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The area of I-885 reopened just after 5 a.m.

