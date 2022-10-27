Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Wolves send Lakers to 0-5 start; Gobert 20-20 game
Anthony Edwards, KAT and Rudy Gobert were too much for LeBron and L.A.
Yardbarker
Watch: Donovan Mitchell With A Jaw-Dropping Dunk
There haven’t been many highlights for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the two-and-a-half quarters of Friday night’s matchup against the Celtics. Donovan Mitchell’s posterizing dunk of Luke Kornet in the third quarter was one exception, however. Mitchell took a pass from Evan Mobley on the wing, pump faked...
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Diagnosis Revealed
On Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced that Damian Lillard would be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Memphis Grizzlies give up 19 3-pointers in road loss to Utah Jazz without Ja Morant
A clash between two high-scoring offenses lived up to the hype. The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz went back and forth until the final seconds, but the Jazz were red-hot on their home floor. Memphis trailed by one when Malik Beasley made a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Tyus...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith lashes out at "painful" slow play from Phil Mickelson in Miami
Cameron Smith could have been forgiven for thinking Phil Mickelson didn't get the LIV Golf Tour memo. Afterall, much of the chatter about this series has been how it is golf, but louder! Golf, but faster! Shotgun starts! 54 holes!. Mickelson, it appears, was a bit slow during their singles...
Prominent Pac-12 Quarterback 'Mysteriously' Misses Thursday Night Game
The last time Utah fans saw quarterback Cameron Rising, he was running the winning touchdown and two-point conversion into the end zone at the end of the Utes' thrilling 43-42 win over USC. Now, with little warning, Rising is on the sidelines for Utah's Thursday night matchup against Washington ...
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More
The San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off for the third time already in the 2022-23 NBA season on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Lauri Markkanen Makes Jazz History with Strong Start to Season
The Utah Jazz are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets and will face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Saturday night. At 4-2, one of the big factors behind Utah exceeding expectations early this season is 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish-born Markkanen made a little...
3 Keys to a Jazz Road Victory Over Nuggets
How do the Utah Jazz upend the Denver Nuggets for the second time?
Can Portland Sustain Success Without Damian Lillard?
Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard is set to miss some time due to a calf strain, leaving the team with question marks early on in the season.
Jazz Coach Will Hardy Credits Two Players for Big Grizzlies Win
Jazz Coach Will Hardy Credits Two Players for Big Grizzlies Win
Boston Smith, Steve Smith’s son, receives offer from Utah basketball
Boston Smith, the son of former Utah football and NFL star receiver Steve Smith, received an offer from the University of Utah — but it’s not in football.
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
Jazz Fall to Nuggets: Biggest Winners & Losers
The Utah Jazz lost big in the rematch with the Denver Nuggets.
NBC Sports
Damian Lillard out 1-2 weeks with Grade 1 right calf strain
I hear the Oregon Coast is a great place to do physical rehab…. Damian Lillard left the Trail Blazers loss in the third quarter Thursday with a sore right calf and did not return to the game. Thursday he underwent an MRI and it confirmed a right calf strain, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Jazz Rule Out Two Players for Nuggets Rematch
The Utah Jazz may face their first depth test of the season.
247Sports
On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'
Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 9 games, predicts several surprising upsets
Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Dan Mullen opted to refrain from making a selection for Saturday’s Florida-Georgia game. However, the new ESPN analyst shared his predictions for eight other Week 9 games on Friday ahead of kickoff, including a couple of surprising upset picks. Some...
Comments / 0