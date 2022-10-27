ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Watch: Donovan Mitchell With A Jaw-Dropping Dunk

There haven’t been many highlights for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the two-and-a-half quarters of Friday night’s matchup against the Celtics. Donovan Mitchell’s posterizing dunk of Luke Kornet in the third quarter was one exception, however. Mitchell took a pass from Evan Mobley on the wing, pump faked...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Lauri Markkanen Makes Jazz History with Strong Start to Season

The Utah Jazz are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets and will face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Saturday night. At 4-2, one of the big factors behind Utah exceeding expectations early this season is 7-foot forward Lauri Markkanen. The Finnish-born Markkanen made a little...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham

Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Damian Lillard out 1-2 weeks with Grade 1 right calf strain

I hear the Oregon Coast is a great place to do physical rehab…. Damian Lillard left the Trail Blazers loss in the third quarter Thursday with a sore right calf and did not return to the game. Thursday he underwent an MRI and it confirmed a right calf strain, the team announced. He will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks.
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'

Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
FLORIDA STATE

