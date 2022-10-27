ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

independentri.com

Plans detailed for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown will have plenty to celebrate in 2023. The council on Monday also received an update from Leisure Services Director Terry Murphy on the town’s 300th anniversary activities. The organizing committee for the festivities has met 15 times since it...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

The race is on for Johnston's Ward 5 Town Council seat

In the race for Johnston's Ward 5 Town Council seat, incumbent Robert J. Civetti will face Independent candidate Jeanette A. Scarcella. The Johnston Sun Rise asked each candidate six questions. THEIR ANSWERS:. Robert J. Civetti. Are you worried about increased traffic in town?. "My concern is not so much about...
JOHNSTON, RI
providencedailydose.com

Monster Tunnel Dash — Sunday

The Providence Monster Dash includes both a 5K for adults and a kids dash; all are encouraged to dress up. The adult route begins and ends on South Water Street and takes participants through the zombie-infested bus tunnels. Online registration ends 10/29/22 at 7pm. No refunds. No pets allowed. Baby...
Jamestown Press

Halloween parade, foam pit planned

A parade down Narragansett Avenue, a block of road closures for trick-or-treaters and a foam pit at the firehouse will invigorate the village Monday as local children celebrate Halloween. The main street from Town Hall to East Ferry will be closed at 4:15 p.m. to allow the costumed cavalcade to...
JAMESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir

CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
CUMBERLAND, RI
WPRI 12 News

Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
BURRILLVILLE, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Crews respond to rollover crash on Lincoln highway

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews rushed to a rollover crash on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Route 146 north before exit 7. The right lane and right shoulder of the highway were blocked, causing heavy traffic...
LINCOLN, RI

