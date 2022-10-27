Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Related
rinewstoday.com
Veterans: Come to prayer service & honor breakfast with Bishop Hendricken & Iggy’s
Bishop Hendricken High School and Iggy’s Boardwalk Restaurant will honor those who have served with a FREE Veterans’ Day Breakfast on Friday, November 11, 2022. All veterans and active duty military and their families will eat for free and may choose between two serving times at Iggy’s Boardwalk in Warwick: 8am or 10am.
Community Focus: RIDOH’s Dr. Phillip Chan
Dr. Phillip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Rhode Island Department of Health, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss the rising number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in children nationwide and provided Halloween safety tips for parents.
independentri.com
Plans detailed for South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown will have plenty to celebrate in 2023. The council on Monday also received an update from Leisure Services Director Terry Murphy on the town’s 300th anniversary activities. The organizing committee for the festivities has met 15 times since it...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
Turnto10.com
Barrington edges Woonsocket in overtime thriller
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket travelled to Barrington for week eight of high school football. Coming down to the wire, Barrington won 28-27 in overtime against Woonsocket.
johnstonsunrise.net
The race is on for Johnston's Ward 5 Town Council seat
In the race for Johnston's Ward 5 Town Council seat, incumbent Robert J. Civetti will face Independent candidate Jeanette A. Scarcella. The Johnston Sun Rise asked each candidate six questions. THEIR ANSWERS:. Robert J. Civetti. Are you worried about increased traffic in town?. "My concern is not so much about...
independentri.com
Artist Profile: NK resident Pam Sammartino finds a ‘new narrative’ for life through art
The joy of summer in Rhode Island is something North Kingstown artist Pam Sammartino knows a little bit about. A yogi by trade, teaching at Raffa Yoga in Cranston for nearly two decades, Pam stretched her sea legs during the pandemic by creating quirky and whimsical sea-themed mixed media pieces for friends and colleagues, and to sell on Etsy.
providencedailydose.com
Monster Tunnel Dash — Sunday
The Providence Monster Dash includes both a 5K for adults and a kids dash; all are encouraged to dress up. The adult route begins and ends on South Water Street and takes participants through the zombie-infested bus tunnels. Online registration ends 10/29/22 at 7pm. No refunds. No pets allowed. Baby...
Jamestown Press
Halloween parade, foam pit planned
A parade down Narragansett Avenue, a block of road closures for trick-or-treaters and a foam pit at the firehouse will invigorate the village Monday as local children celebrate Halloween. The main street from Town Hall to East Ferry will be closed at 4:15 p.m. to allow the costumed cavalcade to...
Lane split coming to I-195 West at Washington Bridge
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is gearing up to install a lane split on I-195 West in East Providence. The lane split will be implemented Nov. 11 and will create a work zone in the middle of the Washington Bridge for its continued rehabilitation, according to RIDOT. RIDOT […]
Valley Breeze
Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir
CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
GoLocalProv
RECORD SALE: Historic Providence Home Sells for $5.5M, 1st Sale Outside the Family in Over 200 Years
Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 66 Power Street on Providence’s East Side for $5.5 million. Architecturally and historically, this property is one of the most important homes in America. The property has been in the control of the Ives and Goddard families since its construction more than 200 years ago.
Two people displaced after fire at Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning. According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street. When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside […]
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
ABC6.com
Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
Pawtucket Times
Archie Miller: Justin Mazzulla is a perfect fit for URI basketball program
EAST PROVIDENCE – From where Archie Miller stands, you would never know that one of the graduate assistants on the URI men’s basketball staff is the younger brother of the interim head coach of the Boston Celtics. “It never comes up and I think that’s the thing I...
ABC6.com
First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
ABC6.com
Crews respond to rollover crash on Lincoln highway
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews rushed to a rollover crash on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Route 146 north before exit 7. The right lane and right shoulder of the highway were blocked, causing heavy traffic...
ABC6.com
RI State Police: Juvenile female dies in early morning crash on I-95
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a juvenile died after a crash on I-95 early Sunday morning. State Police said at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 North near Exit 3 in Richmond. At the scene, police found a...
Comments / 0