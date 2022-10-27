Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.2 to 7.4 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 12:36 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/01 PM 7.4 1.6 1.1 N/A Minor 31/01 AM 5.9 0.1 0.8 N/A None 31/02 PM 6.9 1.1 0.7 N/A None 01/02 AM 5.5 -0.3 0.4 N/A None 01/03 PM 6.5 0.7 0.4 N/A None 02/03 AM 5.6 -0.2 0.4 N/A None
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:52:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-30 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches above 1500 feet on the Klondike Highway. * WHERE...Klondike Highway above 1500 feet. * WHEN...Until 10 PM AKDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will increase in intensity through the morning hours before tapering off this evening. Visibility will be reduced during periods of heavier snow showers.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 06:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lowered visibility this morning due to foggy conditions. Visibilities are oscillating around 2 miles of visibility or less with areas of dense fog at one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys (especially between Petaluma to Santa Rosa and around Napa) and Southern Monterey Bay (including Castroville, Salinas, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel). * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Note that you may suddenly come upon dense fog while driving which will rapidly reduce visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Bristol, Newport by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bristol; Newport FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above 36 degrees in many areas this morning. Therefore, the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Frost Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: District of Columbia FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and northern Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 18:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Perry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Mississippi, including the following counties, Greene, Perry and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Beaumont, McLain, Avera, Bothwell, Sand Hill, Piave, Byrd, Brewer, Smithtown, Neely, Jonathan, Bradley, East Side, Hintonville, Little Creek, Hillman, Hollis Creek and Ferguson.
Special Weather Statement issued for City and Borough of Sitka, Prince of Wales Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:52:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-30 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: City and Borough of Sitka; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS CONTINUE TODAY A wave of low pressure will track into the eastern gulf towards Cross Sound by late this afternoon. Along and south of the track of this low, enhanced southwest wind gusts are likely through the afternoon hours Sunday. Wind gusts out of the southwest of 50 mph with isolated higher gusts are likely from Sitka southward to Port Alexander and portions of the west coast of Prince of Wales Island. These winds will have the potential to cause isolated power outages as well as enhanced wave action especially during high tide. Places that are exposed to wind directions from the southwest should be prepared for a period of enhanced winds through Sunday afternoon.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lucas, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lucas and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor tidal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin and tributaries. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon during times of high tide. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 04:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated power outages possible.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through next week while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to very slowly decline during the period. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.2 Sun 8 am 7.2 7.1 7.1 7.0 7.0
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Astor remains in Moderate Flood Stage and will crest around 3.8 feet today due to recent north to northeast winds. River levels should resume a slow decline early this week while staying in Moderate Flood Stage. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 3.8 feet today before continuing to decline through the rest of the period. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Sun 9 am 3.7 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6
Special Weather Statement issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fulton; Williams Locally dense fog early this morning Locally dense fog had formed overnight along with areas of fog near the Michigan border from Hillsdale to Wauseon. The fog should lift by 10 AM EDT. If you are traveling this morning, watch out for areas of fog with some locally dense fog in this area.
Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Norfolk, Southeast Middlesex, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Norfolk; Southeast Middlesex; Suffolk FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southeast Middlesex MA, Suffolk MA and Eastern Norfolk MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for any road closures or impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Mercer Pier at Wrightsville Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 8.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 PM 6.2 1.7 1.0 3 Minor 31/12 AM 4.8 0.3 0.9 2-3 None 31/01 PM 5.8 1.3 0.8 2 None 01/01 AM 4.7 0.2 0.8 2-3 None 01/02 PM 5.3 0.8 0.4 3 None 02/02 AM 4.4 -0.1 0.4 2 None
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 05:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-31 02:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected along and near the Alaska Highway east of Dot Lake. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...Until 2 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off late Sunday night. No snow is expected north of Chicken.
High Surf Advisory issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-31 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties. Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast, including beaches and surf zones from Port Orford northward. * WHEN...From 11 PM Sunday to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Westchester, Rockland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 03:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Westchester; Rockland FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield, Southern New Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New Jersey, Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Essex and Western Union Counties. In New York, Rockland and Northern Westchester Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
