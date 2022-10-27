ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Southwest Side parents demand action after student is hurt in hit-and-run near school

By Marybel Gonzalez
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Qc5n_0ioCQJh000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of parents on the city's Southwest Side is asking for measures to crack down on what the call a dangerous street near one of their schools.

This came after a student as struck and severely injured during a hit-and-run nearby.

CBS 2's Marybel González talked with the parents Wednesday night about their frustration.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, while on her way to school, Erika Hernandez said she was hit by a swerving car at the intersection of 46th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park.

"I was crossing down the street," Hernandez said. "I had the right of way."

Hernandez has been out of school and in a back brace ever since. The driver got away.

"I have mostly, internally, bruises on my leg outside," Hernandez said. "I also have my back fractured."

It is a scenario her mom, María Meneses, and a group of parents for years feared would happen at the crosswalk right in front of Columbia Explorers  Academy, 4520 S. Kedzie Ave., where they say cars speed and ignore the school zone signs.

Meneses says the parents have asked the school and the alderman for speed cameras, more signage, and more crossing guards. Right now, the school only has one.

But she says they have not any answers.

Illinois state Rep. Aarón Ortíz (D-Chicago) is now getting involved. He echoed the parents' concerns at a Chicago Public Schools Board meeting held on Wednesday.

"The school and community members have been advocating for the Safe Passage Program for years," Ortíz said. "Continued inaction on this issue will only serve to place our children in direct harm."

In a statement, CPS said they are reviewing intersections to determine the deployment of crossing guards - but did not say when or if that would happen near Columbia Explorers Academy.

We also reached out to the office of Ald. Edward Burke (14th) and have not heard back.

In the meantime, a group of 13 parents are taking matters in their own hands – volunteering as crossing guards.

Maria Franco has done so for the past 16 years. She says the volunteer crossing guards are doing their best to prevent accidents – but it's not always possible.

The group of parents said they will bring up the concerns once again to the CPS Board when it meets next month.

